Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson posts viral video of hawk vs. snake death match on his balcony

The Hill
The Hill
 16 days ago
  • The actor posted a video to Instagram showing a hawk devouring a snake right outside his kitchen.
  • “He started with the head of the snake, which is always smart to do,” Johnson said.
  • “The problem is I gotta go to the gym, and I have to walk down these stairs to get to the gym, that’s the only way, and he’s here. So, we’ve got a little problem,” Johnson said.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got an up close and personal look at mother nature over the weekend.

The professional wrestler turned actor shared an Instagram video on Sunday showing a large bird of prey with a snake in its talons.

The hungry bird is seen standing on a pillar right outside Johnson’s kitchen window devouring the serpent.

“Right outside my kitchen door is a big, beautiful hawk who got his talons on a hell of a snake,” Johnson is heard saying in the video.

“He started with the head of the snake, which is always smart to do. The problem is I gotta go to the gym, and I have to walk down these stairs to get to the gym, that’s the only way, and he’s here. So, we’ve got a little problem,” Johnson said.

“It’s either my workout or his snake. We’re gonna see what gives here in a second. Wish me luck. Ya’ll don’t hear from me in a few hours, well, you’ll know I got my ass kicked by a hawk” he quipped.

The viral video has been viewed more than 7 million times.

