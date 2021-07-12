Cancel
Kevin Spacey

Win Swimming with Sharks on Blu-ray

By Competitions
heyuguys.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo mark the release of Swimming with Sharks on 19th July, we’ve been given 2 copies to give away on Blu-ray. Buddy Ackerman (Kevin Spacey) is ‘the boss from hell’ who reigns over an entry-level corporate job anyone would kill for. The ambitious Guy (Frank Whaley), Buddy’s personal assistant, finds himself ducking everything from insults to paperweights as he aims to satisfy Buddy’s needs. But when those ‘needs’ involve Guy’s girlfriend, he snaps. In a wicked twist of personnel payback, Guy takes Buddy as his ‘personal hostage’ for a hilarious executive suite revenge that is every abused employee’s dream come true!

