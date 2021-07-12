Win Swimming with Sharks on Blu-ray

Marvel Announces Early Digital and Blu-ray Release for Black Widow. It took some time before fans could see it, but the Black Widow solo movie debuted in early July, eventually. And it seems that the movie’s theatrical run is about to end soon, as Disney just announced its arrival on the digital and domestic market. The latest adventures of Natasha Romanoff will hit digital platforms on Aug. 10, while for the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD version of the film, fans will have to wait until Sept. 14. As always, there will be some exciting featurettes, including never-before-seen footage, deleted scenes, bloopers, and much more. Interestingly, there will be no director commentary for Black Widow, unlike most recent Marvel Studios movies.