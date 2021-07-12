Win Swimming with Sharks on Blu-ray
To mark the release of Swimming with Sharks on 19th July, we’ve been given 2 copies to give away on Blu-ray. Buddy Ackerman (Kevin Spacey) is ‘the boss from hell’ who reigns over an entry-level corporate job anyone would kill for. The ambitious Guy (Frank Whaley), Buddy’s personal assistant, finds himself ducking everything from insults to paperweights as he aims to satisfy Buddy’s needs. But when those ‘needs’ involve Guy’s girlfriend, he snaps. In a wicked twist of personnel payback, Guy takes Buddy as his ‘personal hostage’ for a hilarious executive suite revenge that is every abused employee’s dream come true!www.heyuguys.com
