Erling Haaland is already in England, jokes Dortmund chief as Chelsea transfer target misses pre-season fitness test

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
 16 days ago
BORUSSIA DORTMUND sporting director Michael Zorc joked Erling Haaland is 'already in England' as he missed pre-season training.

Haaland was absent at Dortmund's preparations for the start of the season, but it was laughed off by club chief Zorc.

Dortmund chief joked Erling Haaland is 'already in England' as he missed pre-season training Credit: Getty

He told Sky Germany: "Erling is already in England."

The Norwegian is among the strikers linked with Champions League holders Chelsea, who are on the hunt for a striker this summer.

Timo Werner, 25, managed only 12 goals with Tammy Abraham, 23, and Olivier Giroud, 34, also facing uncertain futures.

It is believed Dortmund goal machine Haaland, 20, has since emerged as their priority target.

Some reports have suggested Chelsea have even started talks with his agent Mino Raiola.

It is understood Dortmund have set a £150million price tag on the forward this summer, but Haaland has a £65m release clause come into play next year.

If he remains at Dortmund, it will spark an even bigger transfer pursuit.

It leaves Chelsea considering matching the fee the German side have laid out already.

But Dortmund are in no rush to sell Haaland, having agreed a £73m deal for winger Jadon Sancho, 21, to leave for Manchester United.

Zorc added: "Nothing has changed. We are firmly planning with Erling for the new season."

Sancho is expected to complete his medical to United this summer before enjoying a well earned summer holiday.

New York City, NY
Premier League
Daily Mail

Juventus 'lining up a move for Chelsea target Erling Haaland as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement next summer'... while Borussia Dortmund star says he's 'looking forward' to working with Marco Rose ahead of new season

Juventus have reportedly registered an interest in signing Erling Haaland but the Borussia Dortmund star insists he is keen to work with Marco Rose next season. The Norwegian forward - who scored 41 goals in 41 games for Dortmund last season - has become one of the most sought after strikers in Europe, gaining the attention of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City this summer.

