Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

To fight ecocide, we have to criminalize it

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YWEa1_0aulrFq200
© Getty Images

As we face the urgent crises of climate and extinction, we need every tool available — including the law — to fight for life on Earth. By identifying “ecocide” as a prosecutable crime, as a panel of 12 lawyers recently proposed to the International Criminal Court, we can set up a practical framework for tackling these emergencies.

The legal panel defined ecocide as “unlawful or wanton acts committed with knowledge that there is a substantial likelihood of severe and either widespread or long-term damage to the environment.” It’s launching a global campaign to list ecocide as an international crime. Currently, the court can prosecute four crimes: war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression. Ecocide would be the fifth.

The term “ecocide” was coined by bioethicist Arthur Galston in the 1970s to refer to intentional destruction of a specific environment. It was inspired by the U.S. use of the toxic herbicide Agent Orange in the Vietnam War and is now used more broadly to refer to a wide range of environmentally destructive behaviors.

Extractive industries and their enablers are the root cause of the biodiversity and climate emergencies that are becoming, every season and every year, more extreme and more glaringly obvious. The recent Pacific Northwest heat dome, for instance, resulted in mass deaths of mussels, clams, sea stars and snails in British Columbia. It’s still unknown exactly how many heat-related animal deaths occurred, but it’s estimated at least 99 people in the United States and potentially “hundreds” more in British Columbia perished. Yet, with the death tolls mounting, the short- and long-term consequences of breaking all previous heat records in the first month of summer remain unknown.

The deforestation of the Amazon rainforest, a global biodiversity hotspot, is another example of ecocide. The world’s largest rainforest is no longer able to absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as it once did because of deforestation. In fact, a new study shows that decades of logging, burning, mining and development have turned the Amazon Basin into a net source of greenhouse gas emissions.

As it stands now, the ICC can use the “crimes against humanity” classification to prosecute for ecocide. But we need to move away from the Western notion of human separateness and superiority over nature by listing ecocide in its own right: Crimes against nature are also crimes against people. It’s past time to reframe our exploitative relationship with the natural world, see that world clearly as our life-support system — and realize that biodiversity loss and climate change are equally vast threats to our collective life — problems that need to be solved together.

Last month, biodiversity and climate scientists gathering under the auspices of the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report ascribing both crises to human activity and calling for a connected, transformative response.

This panel of lawyers’ call to the ICC to recognize ecocide could be a driving force for change. It could spur removal of funding and subsidies for natural resource destruction and fossil fuel extraction, for starters.

The climate and extinction crises we’re faced with demand a language and legal ethos that match the urgency of the situation. We’ve watched crimes waged against the Earth for decades now, and many of us are still in shock and denial.

But as climate and biodiversity scientists are uniting to stress the need for rapid paradigm shifts and widespread change, lawyers have now taken the first step toward facing incomprehensible atrocities by acknowledging and recognizing them — and calling for accountability.

The ICC can help achieve both those goals by classifying ecocide as a prosecutable crime.

Tanya Sanerib is the international legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity.

Comments / 2

The Hill

The Hill

284K+
Followers
30K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Ecocide#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Crimes Against Humanity#Amazon#Ipbes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

We have to fight global warming much faster -Merkel

BERLIN, July 22 (Reuters) - Not enough has been done to reduce carbon emissions to help tackle global warming, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday. "This is not only true for Germany but for many countries in the world," Merkel told a news conference in Berlin, adding that it was important to implement measures compatible with climate goals in the Paris agreement.
EnvironmentNewsChannel 36

Ecocide: How 165 Words Could Help to Protect the Environment

Many have been warning of Climate Change for decades and now from flash floods in Europe, Asia, and right here in the Twin Tiers, to uncontrollable wildfires in the western United States; the urgency of addressing climate change has never been more clear. That is why for the second time...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

We Could Have Changed the World

At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, it was practically impossible to find hand sanitizer and toilet paper at stores around the United States. The upheaval had a dystopian feel: Some stores even ran out of sympathy cards, a reminder that we were—and still are—living in the valley of the shadow of death. As Americans sheltered in place, rattled by the changes, many pointed out a small sliver of hope: that embedded within this crisis was an opportunity to remake the world, so that when we reentered society it would be better than how we left it.
POTUSWashington Post

We have the tools to end this pandemic. Instead, we’re choosing to live with it.

There is one striking thing that distinguishes this pandemic from all previous ones in history — the speed with which humankind came up with a vaccine. It is unprecedented and still breathtaking that, within months of the arrival of a novel coronavirus, scientists were able to develop and test several vaccines that proved to be highly effective at preventing serious illness. But what science has given, politics seems to be taking away. Despite having ample supplies of the vaccine, the United States is stuck with roughly 60 percent of the adult population fully vaccinated, ensuring that the pandemic will linger, perhaps forever. Given the tools to end this tragedy, we are choosing to live with it.
ReligionNew York Post

US media shamefully justified a string of Canadian church burnings

One day this month in Canada, 10 Catholic churches were vandalized in a single city, Calgary. In the last month, arsonists and vandals have attacked dozens of Canadian churches, burning some entirely to the ground. America has 70.5 million Catholics; Canada, with just over a 10th of the population, has...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court dumps border wall funding case

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an appeal from former President Donald Trump to rule against funding used for the wall along the southern border. In an unsigned order, the court sent the case back to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit with instructions to vacate its judgments. It also instructed a district court in the case to "consider what further proceedings are necessary and appropriate in light of the changed circumstances in this case," namely that Trump is no longer president.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

With Trump appointees, 9th Circuit suffers another year of reversals at Supreme Court

The Supreme Court’s favorite target again this year was the California-based U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which saw 15 of its 16 rulings overturned on review. For decades, the high court’s conservatives have trained a skeptical eye on the historically liberal appeals court and regularly reversed its rulings, particularly on criminal law and the death penalty.
ProtestsPosted by
Fox News

AOC silent as DSA appears to back Cuba's communist regime over protesters

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and three other House Democrats affiliated with the far-left Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have so far remained silent while the DSA appears to back Cuba's communist regime against protesters demanding freedom. Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Missouri Rep....
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Sohail Pardis was beheaded because the US didn’t reward him for his service

CNN — Sohail Pardis was on his way to pick up his sister in Afghanistan’s Khost province for the upcoming Eid celebrations marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. What was supposed to be a joyous occasion turned into a horrific nightmare as he reached a Taliban-controlled checkpoint along his route to Kabul. As CNN reported Friday, villagers witnessed Taliban militants drag Pardis out of the vehicle and behead him.

Comments / 2

Community Policy