Allowing people to testify from afar makes it easier for those in rural and coastal Oregon to fully take part.The Oregon Capitol was closed during the 2021 legislative session due to the pandemic. Because lawmakers cannot pass laws without the input of the public, testimony during the session went virtual. We've heard that testimony in the short 2022 session will be virtual as well, with construction and renovations at the Capitol limiting the people's access. Good. Testimony via video conference should become the norm at the Legislature and should be here to stay, even when the public can safely enter...