Two people were seriously hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash
Wichita, KANSAS – According to the police officials, this unfortunate incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
It happened between Woodlawn and Rock on K-96.
Two cars attempting to merge onto the highway collided, causing a chain-reaction crash.
Three others vehicles then collided as well.
Authorities say two victims were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
This incident is under investigation.
This story will be updated when new information is available.
Comments / 0