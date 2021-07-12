Cancel
Wichita, KS

Two people were seriously hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash

By Floyd Levinson
Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 16 days ago
Wichita, KANSAS – According to the police officials, this unfortunate incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

It happened between Woodlawn and Rock on K-96.

Two cars attempting to merge onto the highway collided, causing a chain-reaction crash.

Three others vehicles then collided as well.

Authorities say two victims were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This incident is under investigation.

This story will be updated when new information is available.

