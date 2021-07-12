Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

ColourPop Cabana Club 12-Pan Pressed Powder Shadow Palette

temptalia.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop Cabana Club 12-Pan Pressed Powder Shadow Palette ($18.00 for 0.36 oz.) is a new, limited edition 12-pan palette that featured a mix of warmer neutrals and multiple pops of color. It definitely gave me beach/tropical vibes! I believe this will eventually launch at ColourPop, too. The quality was consistent with ColourPop's eyeshadows generally--some powderiness with the mattes, a few shimmers apply better with a fingertip, but they were pretty easy to work with and lasted around eight hours.

www.temptalia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabana#Affiliate Links
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
Related
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop x Powerpuff Girls Collection Swatches

ColourPop x Powerpuff Girls Collection launches today, July 14th, at 10AM PT. The collection includes a palette, two blushes, three eyeshadow pencils, three glosses, lip balms, bath bar, and hair clips. The glosses are very sheer so I didn’t swatch those, but I have the other color cosmetics swatched in this post.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Cherry Up Glossy Lip Stain

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop Cherry Up Glossy Lip Stain ($8.00 for 0.21 oz.) is a more muted, medium red with subtle, warm undertones and a glossy, cream finish. The gloss appeared warmer and almost brownish when swatched, but it developed a pinky-red stain underneath, which influenced the overall color to be only a little warm-toned (this happened within a couple of minutes).
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Wave Breaker Super Shock Shadow Duo Review & Swatches

ColourPop Wave Breaker Super Shock Shadow Duo ($12.00 for 0.07 oz.) is a new cream eyeshadow duo designed to complement the High Tides palette. It features Coconut, a repromote, and Shore Thing, which is new (at least to me!). Both shades were pigmented, emollient, and fairly easy to work with, though Coconut was a little more emollient than ideal.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop In the Buff Crème Gel Liner Duo

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop In the Buff Crème Gel Liner Duo ($14.00 for 0.02 oz.) includes two shimmery eyeliners--one in a lighter bronze and the other in a deeper brown. I don't think either of these are new, but I haven't reviewed Juniper when I checked, so here you go! Both shades were pigmented, creamy, and comfortable to apply with eight-hour wear.
Makeupmusingsofamuse.com

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer is On Sale Today

If you’re a TeamTarte Member (sign up free and you should be able to unlock the sale) the original Shape Tape Concealer formula is on sale today for $14.50 and free shipping on orders of $40 or more. It should be on sale for everyone else tomorrow!. I’m surprised they...
Beauty & Fashiontemptalia.com

ColourPop Coconut Super Shock Shadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Coconut is a deep blue with subtle, cool undertones and a smooth, metallic finish. It had nearly opaque color payoff in a single layer, which applied fairly evenly but was best applied using a moderately-dense shader brush and packed on. Once it dried down to a more powder-like finish, it could be blended out without becoming a little patchy (due to the formula being a little too emollient initially). It wore well for 10 hours without fading or creasing on me.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Lethal Cosmetics Vengeful Spirit Pressed Powder Shadow

Lethal Cosmetics Vengeful Spirit is a slightly warm-toned, dark plum with a matte finish. It is a limited edition eyeshadow that retails for $6.00 and contains 0.06 oz. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Looking for something similar or to see what you...
MakeupTrendHunter.com

Biodegradable Eyeshadow Palettes

For its Planet Revolution brand, Revolution Beauty worked with Corpack on a 100% biodegradable eyeshadow palette made with cellulose-based material. The eyeshadow palette is made of sustainable material and it is suited to industrial composting. Since the packaging design is only made from a single material, and it is free from metals, magnets and adhesives, the mono-material form is easy to properly dispose of after use.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Fairy Tale #3

Clarins Fairy Tale #3 is a slightly warm-toned, dark mauve with a satin finish. It is an eyeshadow that is permanent in this palette: Fairy Tale (01). Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Explore Temptalia. Sydney Grace x Temptalia. Our collaboration is now...
ShoppingHGTV

12 Products to Pretty Up Your Powder Room for Less

Powder rooms may be small, but these modest spaces make up for what they lack in size with endless design opportunities. Take cues from the pros and use your powder room as a blank canvas to makes a statement and showcase your interior design style. Our advice: Skip the costly remodel, bubbly wallpaper and messy paint job. Instead, upgrade your powder room with our hand-picked, budget-friendly bathroom accessories. Did we mention that everything rings in under $100?
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Sundae Funday Eyeshadow Quad Review & Swatches

ColourPop Sundae Funday Pressed Powder Shadow Quad ($9.00 for 0.21 oz.) includes a shimmery, white gold, matte strawberry milk pink, pearly fuchsia pink, and brighter, matte yellow. It was a bit of a mixed bag–decent pigmentation across the board, but the texture and application varied between the shades. For someone who tends to use eyeshadow primer and applies their shimmers with a dampened brush, they would have better results than I did.
Beauty & Fashiontemptalia.com

Pat McGrath Huetopian Dream Mothership IX Palette Coming Soon!

Experience astral projection as your transform eyes into prismatic nebulas with these ultra-blendable, hyper-wearable hues. Ten cosmically creamy pigments venture from iridescent amethyst and solar bronze to shocking pink-coral. Six futuristic finishes — velvety mattes, mesmerising metallics, luminous shimmer, mind altering duochromes and single transcendental triochrome let you gleam, smoulder and shape your way through a galaxy of looks. All shades are formulated with a next-generation technology to ensure seamless blendability and exceptional wear on every skin tone.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Lethal Cosmetics Gamma Pressed Highlighter Review & Swatches

Lethal Cosmetics Gamma Magnetic Pressed Highlighter ($18.00 for 0.18 oz.) is a medium-dark gold with warmer undertones and a luminous finish that gave a glow but didn’t emphasize my skin’s natural texture. It had mostly opaque, buildable pigmentation with a smooth texture that was moderately dense but not too firmly-pressed...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Colourpop Lush Life Ttropical Eye Look

This was my first time using a ColourPop palette. I decided to do a bright blue/teal/green look. I don’t care for the transition as I think I muddied up the look with it. I started this look off by applying Too Faced Rollin' In Dough from the Chocolate Gold Palette all over the eye to set my eye primer. I next went in with my E.L.F. Fluffy Blending Brush and placed Eco from ColourPop's Lush Life palette into the crease, above the crease, and across the lid. The shadow was extremely patchy (and broke in the pan while I was lightly dipping my brush in!!) so I decided to change gears by adding in the shade Guava with the same fluffy blending brush. Using an E.L.F. domed blending brush, I next went in and placed On The Prowl into my crease and outer 1/2 of my lid. To deepen, I placed Monsoon into the outer V with an E.L.F. dense packing brush and blended it into On The Prowl with a fluffy blending brush, adding more product to build up color. Next, I used my middle finger to place Juicy onto the center of my lid and used patting motions to blend it into Monsoon. I then used my pointer finger to press Palm Palm into my lids inner 1/3 and alternated patting Juicy and Palm Palm together to create a gradient. I placed a bit more Guava at the top of my crease to diffuse the harsh line (I wish I hadn't, since it just muddied up the look - but there is no good blending shade in this palette) and blended Guava out with Too Faced Rollin' In Dough from the Chocolate Gold Palette up into the brow bone. I went back in with Palm Palm and Juicy since the shades got lost in the crease work, repeated the process on the lower lashline, added a winged liner and finished the look off with mascara.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Clarins Fairy Tale Eyeshadow Quad Review & Swatches

Clarins Fairy Tale (01) 4-Color Eyeshadow Palette ($43.00 for 0.1 oz.) includes two matte shades and two shimmer shades, though one shimmer had micro-sparkle throughout and worked better with a dampened brush. The two mattes were a little powdery compared to other mattes in the formula that I’ve tried, but they were fairly pigmented and blendable. They lasted a decent length of time–in the grand scheme of things–but did not make it to the 12-hour mark as marketed.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Urban Decay Ravenswood & Weho Vice Hydrating Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

Urban Decay Ravenswood Vice Hydrating Lipstick ($19.00 for 0.11 oz.) is a medium-dark, rosy mauve with warm undertones and a cream finish. The lipstick was richly pigmented with smooth, even color coverage in one layer. The texture was lightweight, smooth, and needed to warm up against my lips for half...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Dior New World (365) Rouge Blush Review & Swatches

Dior New World (365) Rouge Blush ($44.00 for 0.23 oz.) is a medium, pinky-coral base with flecks of lavender and gold sparkle over a more satin-like finish. It was a more sparkly (or “glittery” in effect, but it did not contain plastic glitter) product where some of those sparkles seemed to disappear during application.
Makeuptemptalia.com

JD Glow No Way, Sea Weed, Umm Pressed Multichromes Reviews & Swatches

JD Glow No Way Pressed Multichrome ($15.00 for 0.095 oz.) has a blackened base with multichromatic shimmer that shifted between warmer plum to copper to olive green to brighter, chartreuse green paired with a metallic finish. It was intensely pigmented where a little went a long way with a strong, noticeable shift.
Beauty & Fashiontemptalia.com

This Week in Dupes, Vol. 153

Check out dupes for most wanted products between July 20th and July 26th. These are products added to readers' wish lists most frequently. If you added it to your wish list, you can check your wish list against your vanity for dupes you may already own. Becca Hi Angel Shimmering...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Melt Cosmetics Afterglow SexFoil Liquid Highlighter Review & Swatches

Melt Cosmetics Afterglow SexFoil Liquid Highlighter ($39.00 for 1.01 oz.) is a light-medium, rosy copper with flecks of gold micro-sparkle over a more pearlized sheen. It had semi-sheer, buildable pigmentation, which was as marketed, that worked well as a standalone highlighter or mixed in with foundation. For face application, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy