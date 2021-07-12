Cancel
Montana State

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Does New Star’s Post Indicate Season 4 Takes Place During Montana Winter?

By Jon D. B.
Outsider.com
 16 days ago
“Another day closer to Yellowstone Season 4 ❤️” Is incoming cast member Finn Little letting us in on what to expect for Season 4?. The Dutton Ranch sure looks beautiful in the snow! Courtesy of Finn Little’s Instagram, we now have a full, glorious shot of Chief Joseph Ranch‘s iconic white barns blanketed in snow. While it is our best look yet at the set from Season 4, it isn’t our first!

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

