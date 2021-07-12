‘Yellowstone’ TV: Does New Star’s Post Indicate Season 4 Takes Place During Montana Winter?
“Another day closer to Yellowstone Season 4 ❤️” Is incoming cast member Finn Little letting us in on what to expect for Season 4?. The Dutton Ranch sure looks beautiful in the snow! Courtesy of Finn Little’s Instagram, we now have a full, glorious shot of Chief Joseph Ranch‘s iconic white barns blanketed in snow. While it is our best look yet at the set from Season 4, it isn’t our first!outsider.com
