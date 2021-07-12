‘Yellowstone’ TV: Does New Star’s Post Indicate Season 4 Takes Place During Montana Winter?

One of the many reasons we love the Paramount Network hit series “Yellowstone” is because of its authentic portrayal of Western culture. Take actor Forrie J. Smith, who plays veteran cowboy and “Yellowstone” senior bunkhouse member Lloyd Pierce, for example. Lloyd seems like a real deal cowboy in every sense of the word — because he is a real cowboy. At 62 years of age, Smith has been there and done that in the world of cowboys. He grew up on a genuine cattle ranch and has been participating in rodeos since his youth. His experience is so authentic that photos from his time in the rodeo are used on the “Yellowstone” set. Smith isn’t the only real rancher on “Yellowstone” either. Set director Carla Curry has lived the ranching lifestyle for the past 20 years. In a 2020 interview, she speaks on the challenges of making “Yellowstone” a living example of the cowboy culture. The interview appears on a “Yellowstone” social media page.