ColourPop Rattan Pressed Powder Shadow

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColourPop Rattan is a very warm-toned, light brown with a matte finish. It is a limited edition eyeshadow that retails for $4.50 and contains 0.05 oz. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Explore Temptalia. Sydney Grace x Temptalia. Our collaboration is now available!...

Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop In the Buff Crème Gel Liner Duo

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop In the Buff Crème Gel Liner Duo ($14.00 for 0.02 oz.) includes two shimmery eyeliners--one in a lighter bronze and the other in a deeper brown. I don't think either of these are new, but I haven't reviewed Juniper when I checked, so here you go! Both shades were pigmented, creamy, and comfortable to apply with eight-hour wear.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Cherry Up Glossy Lip Stain

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop Cherry Up Glossy Lip Stain ($8.00 for 0.21 oz.) is a more muted, medium red with subtle, warm undertones and a glossy, cream finish. The gloss appeared warmer and almost brownish when swatched, but it developed a pinky-red stain underneath, which influenced the overall color to be only a little warm-toned (this happened within a couple of minutes).
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop x Powerpuff Girls Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

ColourPop Powerpuff Girls 12-Pan Pressed Powder Shadow Palette ($18.00 for 0.36 oz.) is a new, limited edition palette that contained a mix of shimmers, pressed glitters, and matte shades. The mattes out-performed the shimmers, but the shimmers should be workable for those who prefer to use an eyeshadow primer and often use fingertips to apply their shimmer eyeshadows.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Fairy Tale #3

Clarins Fairy Tale #3 is a slightly warm-toned, dark mauve with a satin finish. It is an eyeshadow that is permanent in this palette: Fairy Tale (01). Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Explore Temptalia. Sydney Grace x Temptalia. Our collaboration is now...
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Cherry Pie & Jubilee Creme Gel Liners Reviews & Swatches

ColourPop Cherry Pie Crème Gel Liner ($5.00 for 0.01 oz.) is a bright, orange-red with strong, warm undertones and a matte finish. The texture was creamier than it may have appeared in the swatch, as the formula was a little denser and thicker, but it was opaque in coverage and didn’t need to be layered or built up at all. It stayed on well for eight and a half hours, left a faint stain behind.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Sugar Snap & Ice Pop Glossy Lip Stains Reviews & Swatches

ColourPop Sugar Snap Glossy Lip Stain ($8.00 for 0.21 oz.) is a light-medium, peachy brown with warmer undertones and a glossy finish. It had semi-sheer pigmentation, which was buildable to medium coverage with a second layer. The texture was thin, somewhat watery, but it was more prone to clinging to...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Lethal Cosmetics Gamma Pressed Highlighter Review & Swatches

Lethal Cosmetics Gamma Magnetic Pressed Highlighter ($18.00 for 0.18 oz.) is a medium-dark gold with warmer undertones and a luminous finish that gave a glow but didn’t emphasize my skin’s natural texture. It had mostly opaque, buildable pigmentation with a smooth texture that was moderately dense but not too firmly-pressed...
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Mojo Jojo, HIM, Princess Morbucks Shadow Stix Reviews & Swatches

ColourPop Mojo Jojo Matte Shadow Stix ($6.00 for 0.019 oz.) is a light, lime green with warm undertones and flecks of lighter and darker green sparkle. It had sheer color payoff, which was only buildable to semi-sheer pigmentation, but it was uneven in its application and difficult to blend out without it looking more uneven.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Colourpop Lush Life Ttropical Eye Look

This was my first time using a ColourPop palette. I decided to do a bright blue/teal/green look. I don’t care for the transition as I think I muddied up the look with it. I started this look off by applying Too Faced Rollin' In Dough from the Chocolate Gold Palette all over the eye to set my eye primer. I next went in with my E.L.F. Fluffy Blending Brush and placed Eco from ColourPop's Lush Life palette into the crease, above the crease, and across the lid. The shadow was extremely patchy (and broke in the pan while I was lightly dipping my brush in!!) so I decided to change gears by adding in the shade Guava with the same fluffy blending brush. Using an E.L.F. domed blending brush, I next went in and placed On The Prowl into my crease and outer 1/2 of my lid. To deepen, I placed Monsoon into the outer V with an E.L.F. dense packing brush and blended it into On The Prowl with a fluffy blending brush, adding more product to build up color. Next, I used my middle finger to place Juicy onto the center of my lid and used patting motions to blend it into Monsoon. I then used my pointer finger to press Palm Palm into my lids inner 1/3 and alternated patting Juicy and Palm Palm together to create a gradient. I placed a bit more Guava at the top of my crease to diffuse the harsh line (I wish I hadn't, since it just muddied up the look - but there is no good blending shade in this palette) and blended Guava out with Too Faced Rollin' In Dough from the Chocolate Gold Palette up into the brow bone. I went back in with Palm Palm and Juicy since the shades got lost in the crease work, repeated the process on the lower lashline, added a winged liner and finished the look off with mascara.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Urban Decay Ravenswood & Weho Vice Hydrating Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

Urban Decay Ravenswood Vice Hydrating Lipstick ($19.00 for 0.11 oz.) is a medium-dark, rosy mauve with warm undertones and a cream finish. The lipstick was richly pigmented with smooth, even color coverage in one layer. The texture was lightweight, smooth, and needed to warm up against my lips for half...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Clarins Fairy Tale Eyeshadow Quad Review & Swatches

Clarins Fairy Tale (01) 4-Color Eyeshadow Palette ($43.00 for 0.1 oz.) includes two matte shades and two shimmer shades, though one shimmer had micro-sparkle throughout and worked better with a dampened brush. The two mattes were a little powdery compared to other mattes in the formula that I’ve tried, but they were fairly pigmented and blendable. They lasted a decent length of time–in the grand scheme of things–but did not make it to the 12-hour mark as marketed.
Beauty & Fashiontemptalia.com

This Week in Dupes, Vol. 153

Check out dupes for most wanted products between July 20th and July 26th. These are products added to readers' wish lists most frequently. If you added it to your wish list, you can check your wish list against your vanity for dupes you may already own. Becca Hi Angel Shimmering...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Melt Cosmetics Afterglow SexFoil Liquid Highlighter Review & Swatches

Melt Cosmetics Afterglow SexFoil Liquid Highlighter ($39.00 for 1.01 oz.) is a light-medium, rosy copper with flecks of gold micro-sparkle over a more pearlized sheen. It had semi-sheer, buildable pigmentation, which was as marketed, that worked well as a standalone highlighter or mixed in with foundation. For face application, the...
Makeuptemptalia.com

JD Glow No Way, Sea Weed, Umm Pressed Multichromes Reviews & Swatches

JD Glow No Way Pressed Multichrome ($15.00 for 0.095 oz.) has a blackened base with multichromatic shimmer that shifted between warmer plum to copper to olive green to brighter, chartreuse green paired with a metallic finish. It was intensely pigmented where a little went a long way with a strong, noticeable shift.
Beauty & Fashiontemptalia.com

Pat McGrath Huetopian Dream Mothership IX Palette Coming Soon!

Experience astral projection as your transform eyes into prismatic nebulas with these ultra-blendable, hyper-wearable hues. Ten cosmically creamy pigments venture from iridescent amethyst and solar bronze to shocking pink-coral. Six futuristic finishes — velvety mattes, mesmerising metallics, luminous shimmer, mind altering duochromes and single transcendental triochrome let you gleam, smoulder and shape your way through a galaxy of looks. All shades are formulated with a next-generation technology to ensure seamless blendability and exceptional wear on every skin tone.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Powder-to-Foam Face Washes

Klei Beauty pioneers a "revolutionary powder-to-foam face wash" with SCI, a coconut oil-based cleanser, and rice bran which gently exfoliates. Because of its powdered format, the formula of the product can also be classified as eco-conscious as it conserves water by allowing individuals to add a few drops themselves instead. This move also saves on packaging size.
MakeupEssence

Have You Seen Colourpop’s Powerpuff Girls-Inspired Makeup Collection?

The Powerpuff Girls was a must-watch for superhero lovers who grew up in the late 90s and early 2000s. Now, the animated trio from Cartoon Network has been further immortalized with a new makeup collection by Colourpop. Read our piece about the return of 2000s style here. The makeup collection...
Shoppingtemptalia.com

Sydney Grace Christmas in July 2021 Sale + New Releases

2021’s Christmas in July promotion will begin at 9:00am PST on July 26th and run through 8:59am PDT on Monday, August, 2nd. Each day’s promotion will start at 9:00am PDT, so be sure to check back at 9:00am each day. Day 1 (7/26/21) — Make a purchase of $65 or...
Shoppinghouseofheat.co

Air Max 90 Available Now in White, Rattan and Wolf Grey

The Air Max lineage has been privy to some pretty clean collective colorways over the years, from the “First Use” and “Flora” packs, to this, its latest series of elegant white, tan, and silver sneakers. Kicked off by this pretty Air Max 95 earlier this year, and a secondary Air Max 2090 mere weeks later, a third release has now appeared in the form of an Air Max 90.

Comments / 0

