NFL

Trey Sermon

By Sam Robinson
profootballrumors.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuarterbacks, per usual, dominated this year’s pre-draft coverage. The Falcons made Kyle Pitts the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history, and four wide receivers then went off the board in the top 20. Running backs, as they have done in a few drafts over the past decade, waited. While two...

www.profootballrumors.com

49ers sign Trey Sermon, claim former Rams WR off waivers

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed RB Trey Sermon to a four-year deal and claimed WR Nsimba (sim-buh) Webster off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams. Sermon (6-0, 215) was the first of two third-round draft picks (88th overall) selected by the 49ers in this year’s draft out of Ohio State. In 2020, he appeared in eight games with Ohio State, rushing for 870 yards and four touchdowns after transferring to the school from Oklahoma. With the Sooners, Sermon appeared in 37 games (15 starts) in three years (2017-19) at Oklahoma and recorded 339 carries for 2,076 yards and 22 touchdowns to go along with 36 receptions for 391 yards and three touchdowns. He appeared in nine games in 2019 and recorded 385 rushing yards on 54 carries and four touchdowns to go along with eight receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown. Sermon appeared in all 14 games (12 starts) in 2018 and amassed a career-high 947 rushing yards on 164 carries and 13 touchdowns to go along with 12 receptions for 181 yards. In 2017, he appeared in all 14 games (three starts) and recorded 121 rushes for 744 yards and five touchdowns with 16 receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
Pro Football Rumors

49ers sign third-round RB Trey Sermon to rookie deal

The 49ers have signed a key member of their draft class. The team announced on Wednesday that they’ve signed third-round running back Trey Sermon to his rookie contract. Per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the four-year deal is worth $4.87M. Sermon spent his first three years of college...
49ers Sign Trey Sermon to a Four-Year Deal; Claim Rams Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed RB Trey Sermon to a four-year deal and claimed WR ﻿Nsimba Webster﻿ off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams. Sermon (6-0, 215) was the first of two third-round draft picks (88th overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's draft out of Ohio State. In 2020, he appeared in eight games with Ohio State, rushing for 870 yards and four touchdowns after transferring to the school from Oklahoma. With the Sooners, Sermon appeared in 37 games (15 starts) in three years (2017-19) at Oklahoma and recorded 339 carries for 2,076 yards and 22 touchdowns to go along with 36 receptions for 391 yards and three touchdowns. He appeared in nine games in 2019 and recorded 385 rushing yards on 54 carries and four touchdowns to go along with eight receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown. Sermon appeared in all 14 games (12 starts) in 2018 and amassed a career-high 947 rushing yards on 164 carries and 13 touchdowns to go along with 12 receptions for 181 yards. In 2017, he appeared in all 14 games (three starts) and recorded 121 rushes for 744 yards and five touchdowns with 16 receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
49ers' Trey Sermon Is NFL's Best Dark-Horse Bet for Offensive Rookie of the Year

Everyone loves a dark horse. It's just human nature. People can hardly contain themselves when a heavyweight boxer everyone expected to get the snot beat out of knocks out the supposedly invincible Mike Tyson. They applaud when an 18-point-underdog New York Jets team knocks off the mighty Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. They revel when a 1000-1 long-shot U.S. men's hockey team stuns the juggernaut that was the USSR in the 1980 Winter Olympics.
49ers roster 2021: Trey Sermon a rookie breakout candidate

While the 49ers have long employed running back platoons, rookie Trey Sermon could be the bell cow Kyle Shanahan needs in 2021. There might have been some skepticism about the San Francisco 49ers trading up in Round 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft to grab Ohio State running back Trey Sermon, who didn’t necessarily have the speed head coach Kyle Shanahan coveted.
Fantasy Football draft prep: Dave Richard's breakouts include Jalen Hurts, Robert Woods and rookie RBs

There are always players who we know are in line for good seasons. But what about career-best seasons? Wouldn't that list be a little more of interest?. Naturally, pegging players for a career year is lofty. You can't even do it with rookies (some of whom are on this list). Point is, even early-round players are worth reading up on as guys who may not outperform their ADP but simply do you the favor of help you win your Fantasy league.
NY Giants releasing Kelvin Benjamin after bizarre practice scene

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — The NY Giants will release tight end Kelvin Benjamin Wednesday, following a bizarre scene early in the team’s first training camp practice. During individual drills, Benjamin appeared to storm off the field leaving Giants head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman in his wake.
Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
Cowboys Announce MRI Results For Dak Prescott Injury

The Dallas Cowboys have announced an injury update for star quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott left practice on Wednesday with an apparent injury. The Cowboys later announced that Prescott was dealing with a shoulder injury. Dallas has since revealed that Prescott underwent an MRI. The results of the MRI showed that...
Arizona Cardinals Share Injury Update For J.J. Watt

All-world pass rusher J.J. Watt is starting his first season with the Arizona Cardinals. Unfortunately, an injury has his year off to a rough start. According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, Watt tweaked his hamstring during his test run on Tuesday. He was held out of practice today and will not practice on Thursday either.
Randall Cobb Sends 3-Word Message After Packers Trade

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. His return to the field came with a few notable concessions from the Packers, though. Rodgers re-worked his contract and will not be a free agent following the 2021 season.
One Steelers player shines in first public training camp practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers held their first training camp practice open to the public on July 28th. Here’s how one player stood above the rest. The Pittsburgh Steelers reported to training camp early last week at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in Pittsburgh. However, their first practice open to the public didn’t take place until July 28th at Heinz Field.
Aaron Rodgers Had Very Telling Admission On Matt LaFleur

A strong point of contention between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers organization has been a lack of communication. Rodgers has long expressed his desire to be more involved in the team’s decision making process. And on Wednesday, the reigning league MVP made that fact even more abundantly clear.
Chargers 90-in-90: OT Trey Pipkins

A native of Apple Valley, Minnesota, Pipkins starred on the offensive line for Apple Valley High School. As a junior, he helped lead his team to a 8-3 record and the school’s first appearance in the state playoffs in over 19 years. As a senior, he blocked for a quarterback that set school records in single-season passing yards and passing touchdowns.
Former Scout Says N’Keal Harry Trade To Bears Is A No Brainer

The Chicago Bears made several moves at wide receiver this offseason. They signed veterans Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd in free agency. Then they selected Dazz Newsome in the 6th round of the draft. A strong indication the team is hoping to add more speed and explosiveness to their passing game. However, it may have come at the expense of their overall size. Of the players projected to make the final roster, only one (Allen Robinson) stands taller than 6’1. This is one reason some fans were intrigued when former 1st round pick N’Keal Harry officially requested a trade from New England.
Mohamed Sanu: Trey Lance Has 'The It Factor'

Mohamed Sanu Sr. isn't easily impressed. Afterall, he has shared locker rooms and end zone celebrations with some of the most prolific quarterbacks of all time. The veteran wide receiver played with Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford and Carson Palmer at various points in their careers. So when Sanu...
49ers sign rookie RB Sermon, claim return specialist

With their eyes on a return to Super Bowl contention, the 49ers are making sure they have no distractions when training camp kicks off. After reportedly agreeing to a massive contract extension with linebacker Fred Warner on Wednesday, the 49ers turned around signed rookie running back Trey Sermon to a four-year contract, the team announced.
Cleveland Browns roster chatter: Not ready to give up on LB Mack Wilson

You don’t have to hang around Google too long to find columns indicating that Cleveland Browns LB Mack Wilson is one of the bigger names to appear on the roster bubble. The Browns have a new, shiny rookie in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, in addition to second-year linebacker Jacob Phillips expected to take a big step forward in year two. Factor in veteran Malcom Smith and third-year back Sione Takitaki, and you could see how how one might think Wilson’s on the timer.
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates: Najee Harris top threat to Trevor Lawrence

It seemed like a forgone conclusion that Trevor Lawrence would be the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft since he led Clemson to a national championship as a true freshman back in 2018. As expected, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him No. 1 overall, and now he heads into his debut season leading a deep crop of talented rookies, many of whom are in position to see extensive playing time right out of the gate.

