The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed RB Trey Sermon to a four-year deal and claimed WR ﻿Nsimba Webster﻿ off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams. Sermon (6-0, 215) was the first of two third-round draft picks (88th overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's draft out of Ohio State. In 2020, he appeared in eight games with Ohio State, rushing for 870 yards and four touchdowns after transferring to the school from Oklahoma. With the Sooners, Sermon appeared in 37 games (15 starts) in three years (2017-19) at Oklahoma and recorded 339 carries for 2,076 yards and 22 touchdowns to go along with 36 receptions for 391 yards and three touchdowns. He appeared in nine games in 2019 and recorded 385 rushing yards on 54 carries and four touchdowns to go along with eight receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown. Sermon appeared in all 14 games (12 starts) in 2018 and amassed a career-high 947 rushing yards on 164 carries and 13 touchdowns to go along with 12 receptions for 181 yards. In 2017, he appeared in all 14 games (three starts) and recorded 121 rushes for 744 yards and five touchdowns with 16 receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns through the air.