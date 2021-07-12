Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Storm avenge loss to Mercury, head into Olympic break with WNBA's best record

By ALEC DIETZ Sports Editor
dailyrecordnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust two days after a disappointing loss to Phoenix on the road, the Seattle Storm rebounded in a big way to close out the first half of the season with a 82-75 win, and the best record in the WNBA. The Storm (16-5) did a much better job containing the...

www.dailyrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Mercedes Russell
Person
Katie Lou Samuelson
Person
Epiphanny Prince
Person
Jewell Loyd
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Sue Bird
Person
Noelle Quinn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercury#Olympian#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
News Break
WNBA
Related
Seattle, WAswishappeal.com

Seattle Storm’s electric big three carving out its spot in WNBA history

Swish Appeal has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Swish Appeal and SB Nation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our guiding principles. The Seattle Storm have defended their 2020 championship admirably thus far. They possess a 16-5 record that...
SportsPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why 'Selfish' Simone Biles is the Biggest Quitter in Sports

Ben Maller: “We know a quitter when we see one, and right now the biggest quitter in sports is Simone Biles. She raised the white flag. I’m going to explain this to you like you’re five years old – the going got tough here and she tossed in the sponge. You can spin, spin, spin all you want but there are no ifs, ands, or buts about it. They have a saying in the military when you do something like this and it’s called going ‘AWOL’. Simone Biles went AWOL. ‘AWOL’ stands for 'absence without leave’ and basically means you are not where you’re supposed to be at a particular time. Like continuing to finish the event that you started, this was a dereliction of duties. DESERTION is what it is, and when the music stops that is the naked truth. You can say ‘nO yOuR’e mEaN!’ but those are the facts. The thing that upsets me is the selfish nature of this and people are overlooking that. Taking the spot of someone who would have not given up and would have not quit. There’s some faceless gymnast who missed getting on Team USA by one spot who would not have walked away and who would have loved the opportunity to be in Toyko and to compete. It could have been a life-changing opportunity but instead, they’re sitting home somewhere watching Simone Biles.” (Full Video Above)
CelebritiesNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SoccerNewsweek

Alex Morgan's Reaction Sums Up USWNT's Awful Olympics So Far

Team USA's have not been living up to their stellar reputation in women's soccer at the Tokyo Olympics thus far. The U.S. Women's national team (USWNT) have nevertheless managed to advance to the quarterfinals, despite only winning one of their three games in Group G. Tuesday July 27 saw the...
Combat SportsPosted by
Indy100

Tokyo Olympics viewers shocked after coach slaps athlete before judo match

Fans watching the Tokyo Olympic Games were left shocked after seeing a coach slapping an athlete before a judo match. As part of a pep talk ahead of her match against Hungarian opponent Szofi Ozbas, German judo star Martyna Trajdos was thoroughly roughhoused by her coach who grabbed her by her tunic and shook her before her slapping her twice on each cheek in quick succession.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Alex Set To Become Latest Member Of Antetokounmpo Family To Join The NBA After Indiana Pacers Invite Him For Workout Ahead Of 2021 NBA Draft

The Antetokounmpo family has bred champions so far. Giannis Antetokounmpo has become one of the premier superstars in the NBA and has won almost every conceivable high-level accolade in the NBA. Whereas Kostas and Thanasis Antetokounmpo have also been part of teams that have gone on to win NBA championships.
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
Columbus, OHPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles’ Biological Mother Gives Rare Statement After Daughter Steps Down From Tokyo Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles’ biological mother, Shanon Biles, gave a rare statement after her daughter exited the Tokyo Olympics early amid mental health concerns. “She’s going to be OK,” Shanon told DailyMail on Tuesday, July 27, at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Simone, 24, was adopted by her maternal grandparents at a young age after she and her three siblings were placed in foster care as their mom struggled with drug addiction.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Why Evan Mobley is the top prospect in the 2021 NBA Draft

Evan Mobley is the top prospect in the 2021 NBA Draft. Most player comparisons these days are met with eye rolls and besmirchment. But witness the brilliant absurdity that is Evan Mobley on the basketball court, and all of a sudden the name Mozart (yes, *that* Mozart) doesn’t seem completely far-fetched.
Michigan Statetheonlycolors.com

NCAA Men’s Basketball: Top-60 teams preseason rankings, No. 31-60

After a disappointing season, Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans will resume their quest for a national championship in just a few months. With summer practices and recruiting ongoing, and with many moving parts still in the air due to transfers, the genesis of the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) NCAA world, and the burgeoning non-NBA professional options for young professional basketball aspirants things will always remain in flux to some degree (The Heraclitus principle of college basketball).
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Pistons-Suns trade is focused on Jerami Grant to Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns are in the NBA Finals. They have gone from a team near the bottom of the league to one of the best and there is one reason — Chris Paul. The Suns finally added another star next to Devin Booker and it is paying off greatly. Moving...
SportsESPN

Olympics 2021: Mexico softball team tosses uniforms in Olympic Village trash

The Mexican Olympic Committee expressed disappointment that its softball team appeared to have left the Olympic Games this week with bedding from the Olympic Village rather than with the official uniforms and apparel, which were reportedly found in the trash. "It's regrettable that they left behind the uniforms in such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy