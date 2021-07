Whether cantaloupe, honeydew, or watermelon, sweet and juicy melon is the fruit of high summer. When the temperatures soar and the humidity is intense, melon is refreshing sliced for a snack, paired with salty cheese and juicy orange for a savory salad, scooped as a sorbet, or blended into a refreshing drink. This latter route is our favorite, and these three mouthwatering drinks are the way we're going to cool down this summer.