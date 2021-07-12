TradPlus, a Leading Monetization Platform in China, Selects Kidoz for Kid-Safe Advertising

NASHVILLE, July 23, 2021 – AdCritter, the leading self-service programmatic advertising platform for small businesses and ClearAngel, a platform that provides automated angel investments and advice for early-stage founders, are announcing a strategic partnership. ClearAngel is a product of Clearco, which has funded more than 4,000 businesses since it was founded in 2015. Through this partnership, ClearAngel will connect their founders with AdCritter so they can get the advertising help they need. AdCritter’s platform gives them access to easy ad creation and high-tech targeting tools so they can advertise and promote their e-commerce businesses on top sites. “Advertising is essential to the success of an e-commerce business,” said Gabriel Smith, the CEO of AdCritter. “Supporting small businesses is our mission, and we are excited to be a part of the network of experts that ClearAngel offers to early-stage founders.” “AdCritter can help our founders get the word out about their products at a price point that fits their budget,” said Derek Wilson, Clear Coach with ClearAngel. “That’s what sets us apart. We provide data-driven advice and access to all the companies in the ClearAngel network including AdCritter to help our founders’ businesses soar.” About AdCritter AdCritter gives small businesses the ability to create and manage effective digital advertising campaigns. Its subscription platform provides access to pre-designed ads with suggested phrases and calls to action and the ability for customers to request custom ads. Customers can then choose their targeting using premium tools such as location-based targeting, audience-based targeting and search-based targeting for any kind of business. Ads are then delivered to top websites across the internet. Since relaunching its platform in September 2020, AdCritter has experienced double-digit monthly revenue growth and is now the leading self-serve advertising platform for small businesses in the country. The AdCritter logo is available at: https://www.adcritter.com/brand-assets/ For additional information, contact press@adcritter.com About Clearco: Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada’s Shark Tank (Dragons’ Den), Andrew D’Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco. For additional information, contact Philip Price Fry – philip.pf @clearco.com.