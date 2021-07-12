Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

The critical race theory fight is leading to educator 'brain drain'

By Brigid Kennedy
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A growing number of educators across the country are being fired or resigning as hostility toward critical race theory and its role in the classroom mounts, NBC News reports. Even as administrators in embattled districts insist they don't teach critical race theory (an academic framework intended for graduate students), some parents of young students and conservative activists have continued to use the phrase as a label for a "range of diversity and equity initiatives that they consider too progressive," NBC News writes. Frustrated teachers, unable to address "divisive concepts" with students, are then forced out, leading to "what educators and experts describe as a brain drain of those who are most committed to fighting racism in schools."

theweek.com

Comments / 1

The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ta Nehisi Coates
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Critical Race Theory#Brain Drain#Private Security#Nbc News#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Mitch McConnell is doing something he deserves a lot of credit for

CNN — Less than half of all Kentucky residents are vaccinated against the coronavirus. And Mitch McConnell is trying to do something about it. The Senate minority leader is set to start running 60-second ads on 100 radio stations in the state to educate people on the vaccine and urge them to get the shot(s). (McConnell is paying for the ads out of his campaign account, where, as of the end of 2020, he had almost $7 million in the bank.)
Iowa StatePosted by
Kickin Country 100.5

What Do Those Black Iowa License Plates Mean?

Have you noticed those black and white Iowa license plates that are on some Iowan vehicles?. They stand out from the typical crowd of licenses plates, don't they?. But what are the meanings behind the coloring of these plates? Do they cost the driver more money than a typical Iowa license plate? Here's what Iowa.gov has to say about what those black and white Iowa license plates actually mean.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Trump's rough day hints at limits of his power over GOP

WASHINGTON — For someone his political party still can’t quit, Donald Trump sure had a rough day on Tuesday. The House’s Jan. 6 committee heard testimony from the Capitol police who fought with rioters on that day, with excommunicated Republican Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Il., taking starring roles on the committee.

Comments / 1

Community Policy