Gossip Girl Becomes HBO Max's Biggest Launch to Date

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max has announced the reboot became the streamer's most-watched original series over its first weekend of availability. The news means the update of the 2007-12 CW drama beat out shows like The Flight Attendant, Raised By Wolves, and Love Life. According to Samba TV, Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1...

