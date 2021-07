NBC has released a first-look trailer for its new sci-fi adventure series, titled La Brea, which is coming to NBC and the Peacock streaming network this fall. "When a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and son from father and daughter. When part of the family finds themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home," according to a synopsis from NBC.