Drew McIntyre Gives Reason Why His WWE Raw Promos Have Changed Lately
Drew McIntyre has remained a pillar of Monday Night Raw throughout WWE's pandemic era. But if you've been watching Raw at all over the past month or so, you've probably noticed McIntyre has changed up how he delivers promos. Nowadays the former WWE Champion can't seem to give one without diving into some sort of history lesson or tall tale that somehow ties back into his Scottish heritage. McIntyre was asked about this shift during an interview with TV Insider's Scott Fishman.comicbook.com
Comments / 0