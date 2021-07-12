DoveCote restaurant accuses landlord of discrimination, files complaint with city of Orlando

The owner of DoveCote Restaurant in downtown Orlando has filed a complaint against his landlord, Southwest Value Partners, accusing the real estate company of discrimination. (L to R) Attorney Natalie Jackson, event promoter Pat Nix, attorneys Ben Iseman and Ben Crump, DoveCote owner Rob Tazioli, Pastor Terence Gray and event promoter Abel Hernandez stand together in DoveCote's courtyard. Desiree Stennett

Rob Tazioli, the owner of DoveCote restaurant in downtown Orlando, has filed a discrimination complaint with the city against his landlord Southwest Value Partners, accusing the real estate company of retaliating against him for allowing Black and Hispanic event promoters to use the venue.

Tazioli said he was inspired to renovate the courtyard and Great Hall attached to his French restaurant because he wanted to create an upscale adult venue reminiscent of what he saw growing up in Chicago. He wanted it to be the premier place to spend a night in downtown Orlando.

In the beginning, he said, his landlord was on board.

“We collaborated beautifully and Southwest Value Partners was very excited about it. They said yes to me on everything,” Tazioli said.

He and his landlord shared the cost of the renovation. They installed vines to add greenery and privacy. They agreed to toss out the old furniture for newer, high-end couches and tables. They invested in a new speaker system. When the six-month renovation was complete, they celebrated with a massive grand opening party. The new venue could easily attract hundreds of people in a single weekend.

But Tazioli claims that when the landlords started to see videos from the parties, particularly those with Black and Hispanic guests, the problems started.

“They said: ‘This is not what we envisioned,’” Tazioli said.

Southwest Value Partners filed an eviction suit against DoveCote in April, despite the business not having fallen behind on rent. Tazioli has since hired civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump and filed a complaint with the city of Orlando’s Discrimination Review Board, which is run by a group of volunteers appointed by Mayor Buddy Dyer.

Crump said he expects the board to first require Southwest Value Partners and Tazioli to attend mediation. After that, he expects the group to investigate.

“We believe that investigation will find that they have discriminatory practices at Southwest Values Partners, LLC and that they need to address them,” Crump said. “And if not, they need to appoint a city prosecutor to the matter.”

In a statement, the landlord said its eviction filing “has absolutely nothing to do with race.”

“Southwest Value Partners vehemently rejects the defamatory and false allegations of racism and discrimination from Mr. Tazioli,” said the statement sent by attorney Charles Robert Bone, which added that DoveCote “has repeatedly violated its lease agreement by hosting disruptive events that have resulted in property damage, violence, and public indecency, and generated multiple complaints from other building tenants.”

In its eviction filing, Southwest said the events violated a lease term that prohibited “nightclub type events” characterized by “thumping music, not in sync with” the image of the building and restaurant.

Tazioli said he spent months trying to work with his landlord, including changing the closing time from 2 a.m. on the weekends to midnight and lowering the music volume. If his landlord complained, he said he canceled events while they tried to reach an agreement.

At one point, he said he asked event promoter Pat Nix if he could adjust the music selection to something the landlord might find more palatable.

“My response to him was: I’m 51 years old. I grew up on hip-hop music. I’m an educated Black man but I love hip-hop music. And with all due respect, if we can’t play our music in our style, then we can’t do business,” Nix said he told Tazioli.

Tazioli said the eviction suit was filed after he pushed back on his landlord’s demands.

“Just to clarify, the reason that Southwest Value Partners filed the eviction complaint is because I stopped acquiescing... and proceeded forward in partnering with Pat and others to allow the events to take place in the style of music that was appropriate for their culture,” Tazioli said. “I came to the conclusion that that’s the right thing to do. Business-wise, it made sense. But more importantly, to me, it’s the moral side of the question.”

Crump said Tazioli should be “applauded” for doing the right thing even though it put his business at risk.

“He’s a white businessman; he could have looked the other way,” Crump said. “He could have just went along to get along. But he said that he’s going to stand for [what’s] right and because of that they retaliated against him.”

In the statement, Bone said Southwest had “made multiple efforts to accommodate” the restaurant, which the landlord said was not the target of its eviction suit. “We are only seeking to cease the nightclub-style events that were not allowed under the lease and our agreement with” DoveCote, he said.

Southwest’s eviction claimed other tenants renting office space in the 28-story downtown building on Orange Avenue had complained and that the nighttime events had led to at least one occasion in which a fight broke out and another in which someone urinated in an elevator.

DoveCote’s attorney Ben Iseman in a court filing denied any lease violations and said the landlord did not provide any recent complaints from other tenants. Tazioli had agreed to new lease terms nearly a year ago and no complaints had been provided since then, according to emails included in the response to the eviction filing.

Iseman argued nothing happened on the property that was “beyond what would be expected in any events venue.”

Iseman said he was working with DoveCote even before the eviction was filed but Southwest Value Partners refused to compromise. He said he tried to call a meeting so they could agree to a cap on the number of people who can attend, settle on hours and set a maximum volume for events.

“The landlord would not sit down with us,” Iseman said.

Instead, Iseman said, Southwest wanted to renegotiate the lease to gain the right to refuse particular events. The current lease agreement says DoveCote must notify the landlord at least 72 hours before an event but does not grant the landlord the right to say no if the event does not violate the terms of the lease.

Pastor Terence R. Gray, who leads Saint Mark AME Church, said how the Discrimination Review Board handles this matter will be a sign of how the city has progressed on racial issues.

“Our city is ripe for having this conversation,” Gray said. “I think it will be a good conversation, I think we’re ready to go.”

dstennett@orlandosentinel.com