Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, FL

COVID-19 cases surge in Orange County among unvaccinated; Demings urges masks indoors

By Stephen Hudak, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KzfOH_0aulpBEi00
Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings, with leaders from Lynx, Orlando Economic Partnership, and Visit Orlando, unveil a newly decorated 60-foot-long Lynx accordion bus sporting the 'Safer, Stronger, Together' campaign, on Monday, August 3, 2020. The bus features individuals wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and also tells 'Do your part, mask up.' Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel

Amid a surge in new COVID-19 infections — powered by the delta variant taking root in unvaccinated people — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said Monday vaccinated people should strongly consider wearing face masks while in crowded places indoors.

Demings, in issuing his warning, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shifted the county back into the “high risk” category. He said he wasn’t issuing a mandate, but a “strong recommendation.”

Specifically, Demings recommends that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors when in crowds.

“If unvaccinated, you should mask up to protect others,” he said.

Caseloads are skyrocketing in Orange County, almost exclusively among unvaccinated people, said Dr. Raul Pino, the local state health officer, and warned numbers could further climb.

“This is a moment of truth for our county. But this is an unvaccinated issue,” Pino said. “The vaccine is effective; the vaccine is working; the vaccine is everywhere; and the vaccine is free. It’s up to you to take it and make that decision.”

Pino said 406 cases were reported in Orange County Sunday, and more than 400 cases have been reported daily since Thursday in the county. That’s up from an average of about 200 per day the week prior, showing how the virus can exponentially spread.

“It has doubled,” Pino said. “And it will double next week if we don’t do what we need to do.”

Pino said he was “discouraged” about the slowing vaccination rates, and called on people between 25 and 34 to get the shot. The struggle, he said, is in part due to that age group being healthy, but capable of spreading it to more vulnerable people without the vaccine.

Every new infection reported Sunday and the eight additional deaths reported since last week were among people without the COVID-19 vaccine. Countywide, about 60% of eligible people have at least one dose of vaccine, leaving about 40% without protection.

Pino said the pool of unvaccinated people — including eligible people who haven’t received it, children under 12 who aren’t eligible and those with comorbidities who can’t be vaccinated — is large enough to be “disruptive.” Also, with tourism in the midst of a resurgence, unvaccinated visitors could also help keep it circulating here.

Orange also has seen a corresponding climb in the rate of tests that are positive for COVID-19. Over the past two weeks, 7.78% of tests are positive for the virus, up from 4.28% from the two-week period ending June 28.

While the county has seen a small climb in emergency room visits, it has yet to see a spike in hospitalizations attributed to the virus, he said, which is an indicator that typically lags several weeks behind a rise in infections.

Demings, and local officials throughout Florida, are handcuffed in how they can combat the pandemic . A May executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis waived all local emergency orders, and an earlier action nullified any COVID-19 fine issued to a person or business.

Demings said he believes he can issue a mandate anyway, without attaching fines to such a decision.

“This is a serious moment,” Pino said. “If we don’t do what we need to do, it will take off again.”

shudak@orlandosentinel.com , rygillespie@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 0

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
861K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Health
Orlando, FL
Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Orange County, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Orange County, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Orange County, FL
Coronavirus
Orlando, FL
Government
Orange County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Demings
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Masks#Covid 19 Vaccine#Lynx#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Orange County, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Orange County is back under state of emergency as coronavirus infections skyrocket

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has declared a new state of emergency as new infections of Covid-19 skyrocket to a single-day high, and wastewater surveillance hints at further increases coming soon. He also said county employees have until Aug. 31 to get their first shot of vaccine protection. He is requiring employees and visitors to wear masks in county facilities and pleaded with private ...
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

‘You’re on your own’: As Florida ICUs swell and CDC urges masks, DeSantis sells mask-mocking koozies | Commentary

With Florida leading the nation in new COVID cases and with hospitalizations on the rise, the CDC is urging citizens to curb the spread of the delta variant by wearing masks. Yet Gov. Ron DeSantis brought in a new “expert” to advise him on masks this week — a guy who tweeted earlier this year that anyone wearing a mask was “a retard.” That word is pretty repulsive to most anyone who knows ...
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

3 Central Florida restaurants receive emergency shut down orders in last week

Three Central Florida restaurants received emergency orders to shut down in the week of July 18-24, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Orange County The Waffle House at 1815 S. Semoran Blvd. shut down on July 20 after officials found 20 total violations, four of which were a high priority. Those violations included a dishwashing machine that ...
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Mask up again, health experts urge as COVID-19 threatens to overwhelm Florida hospitals

Time to mask up again — even if you’ve been vaccinated. Universal masking is seen as a way to slow Central Florida’s alarming surge of COVID-19, which is filling the region’s intensive care units and sending local leaders into “crisis mode.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in areas where there is substantial ...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Seminole keeps same property tax rate as revenues jump

Seminole commissioners agreed to maintain the same property tax rate as in the past 12 years, which means homeowners countywide will continue paying $4.87 for every $1,000 of the assessed taxable value of their property. But despite the tax rate not changing, some property owners will see their tax bills go up because real estate values countywide grew by 5.4% over the past year, according to ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy