COVID-19 cases surge in Orange County among unvaccinated; Demings urges masks indoors

Amid a surge in new COVID-19 infections — powered by the delta variant taking root in unvaccinated people — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said Monday vaccinated people should strongly consider wearing face masks while in crowded places indoors.

Demings, in issuing his warning, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shifted the county back into the “high risk” category. He said he wasn’t issuing a mandate, but a “strong recommendation.”

Specifically, Demings recommends that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors when in crowds.

“If unvaccinated, you should mask up to protect others,” he said.

Caseloads are skyrocketing in Orange County, almost exclusively among unvaccinated people, said Dr. Raul Pino, the local state health officer, and warned numbers could further climb.

“This is a moment of truth for our county. But this is an unvaccinated issue,” Pino said. “The vaccine is effective; the vaccine is working; the vaccine is everywhere; and the vaccine is free. It’s up to you to take it and make that decision.”

Pino said 406 cases were reported in Orange County Sunday, and more than 400 cases have been reported daily since Thursday in the county. That’s up from an average of about 200 per day the week prior, showing how the virus can exponentially spread.

“It has doubled,” Pino said. “And it will double next week if we don’t do what we need to do.”

Pino said he was “discouraged” about the slowing vaccination rates, and called on people between 25 and 34 to get the shot. The struggle, he said, is in part due to that age group being healthy, but capable of spreading it to more vulnerable people without the vaccine.

Every new infection reported Sunday and the eight additional deaths reported since last week were among people without the COVID-19 vaccine. Countywide, about 60% of eligible people have at least one dose of vaccine, leaving about 40% without protection.

Pino said the pool of unvaccinated people — including eligible people who haven’t received it, children under 12 who aren’t eligible and those with comorbidities who can’t be vaccinated — is large enough to be “disruptive.” Also, with tourism in the midst of a resurgence, unvaccinated visitors could also help keep it circulating here.

Orange also has seen a corresponding climb in the rate of tests that are positive for COVID-19. Over the past two weeks, 7.78% of tests are positive for the virus, up from 4.28% from the two-week period ending June 28.

While the county has seen a small climb in emergency room visits, it has yet to see a spike in hospitalizations attributed to the virus, he said, which is an indicator that typically lags several weeks behind a rise in infections.

Demings, and local officials throughout Florida, are handcuffed in how they can combat the pandemic . A May executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis waived all local emergency orders, and an earlier action nullified any COVID-19 fine issued to a person or business.

Demings said he believes he can issue a mandate anyway, without attaching fines to such a decision.

“This is a serious moment,” Pino said. “If we don’t do what we need to do, it will take off again.”

