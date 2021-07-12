Chicago college will train opioid responders
Elizabeth Gmitter, director of Malcolm X College’s Initiatives and Projects, said the continuing opioid crisis has been overshadowed by the pandemic for the last year and a half.www.audacy.com
Elizabeth Gmitter, director of Malcolm X College’s Initiatives and Projects, said the continuing opioid crisis has been overshadowed by the pandemic for the last year and a half.www.audacy.com
All the latest local news from Chicago.https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780
Comments / 0