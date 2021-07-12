Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Coppin State, McDonald's U.S.A announce new scholarship in honor of Freddie Gray

By Kelly Broderick
Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PMClV_0aulp48s00

Coppin State University and McDonald's U.S.A have announced a new scholarship for graduates of Carver Vocational Technical High School.

The scholarship is named in honor of Freddie Gray - whose 2015 death while in police custody led to city wide protests and outcry against police violence.

University President Anthony Jenkins was joined by members of the Gray family and McDonald's U.S.A representatives today for the first presentation of the Freddie Gray Student Success scholarship.

"It bears Freddie Gray's name, but this is bigger than Freddie Gray," he said. "This is about the young people - and the opportunities that they're going to have leaving carver and where they get to go, and what they get to do to impact their community and beyond."

Gray was an alum of Carver High School.

Comments / 0

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S A#Police Brutality#Mcdonald#Coppin State University#Mcdonald S U S A#Carver High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
CollegesWBAL Radio

Coppin State University is set to clear $1M in student debt

Coppin State University is about to pay off some student debt -- $1 million worth. The school is using money from the American Rescue Plan Act to clear about $1 million in student balances. The Student Debt Relief Initiative is available to all students who were enrolled at Coppin during...
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Coppin State to clear about $1 million in student debt, using federal funds

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - Coppin State University has announced that it will clear about $1 million in student debt, thanks to federal funding from the 2021 American Rescue Act. The new Student Debt Relief Initiative is being made available to students who enrolled during Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters, according to a press release from Coppin.
Baltimore, MDcoppin.edu

Coppin State University Provides Over $1,000,000 in Student Relief

Coppin State University (CSU) is pleased to announce its Student Debt Relief Initiative (SDRI) which is federally funded by the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. In total, Coppin State’s commitment will clear roughly $1,000,000 in student balances. This unprecedented relief fund, available to students who were enrolled during Fall 2020 and Spring 2021, comes as a result of the COVID pandemic. To date, several HBCUs, and other institutions, have implemented similar initiatives.
Collegescommunityvoiceks.com

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Gives $1.6 Million to Black Colleges and Universities

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., in partnership with the Educational Advancement Foundation (EAF), presented its third round of endowment funds in the amount of $1.6 million to 35 additional HBCUs as part of a four-year fundraising campaign led by AKA International President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Glenda Glover to help secure fiscal sustainability and success across all HBCUs.
CollegesPosted by
@LockerRoom

Martin Center Column Highlights Davidson Alumni Fight

Jay Schalin of the Martin Center writes about a controversy that’s motivated Davidson College alumni. At Davidson College, the frog finally realized that it’s being slowly cooked alive. As the theory goes, if you put a frog into boiling water, it will immediately jump out, but if you put it...
Tuskegee, ALalabamanews.net

Tuskegee University Elects Second Female President in School History

The Tuskegee University Board of Trustees has elected a new President of Tuskegee University. The Board of Trustees elected Dr. Charlotte Morris as the 9th president of the university. Morris had been the interim president following the leave of Dr. Lily McNair making her the second-female president in school history. She becomes the president effective August 1.
Atlanta, GA41nbc.com

Clark Atlanta University forgives student debt amidst pandemic

(AP) — Clark Atlanta University students and recent graduates will get a break on their bills as the Atlanta institution joined some other schools across the nation in forgiving student debt. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Clark Atlanta on Friday announced that it’s clearing all student account balances for the...
Nashville, TNfisk.edu

Fisk University Restores all Academic scholarships for Fall 2021

In light of this past year and the extraordinary challenges and hardships everyone has experienced, Fisk University has opted to preserve all institutional scholarships and disregard any existing criteria for the past academic year. We are deeply committed to the success of our students, and this will allow them the time to readjust to their academic schedules and once again excel at the highest levels. Fisk faculty and staff are dedicated to ensuring that students achieve their absolute best and that their future will not be defined by this horrific pandemic.
CollegesBerkeley Beacon

Two Emerson professors take UConn positions

Professors Erika R. Williams and Katerina Gonzalez Seligmann will both leave Emerson in the fall and join the faculty of the University of Connecticut, college officials announced last week. Williams and Gonzalez Seligmann will take up associate professor positions at UConn—the former specializing in English and Africana studies and the...
CollegesPosted by
Daily Mail

Anger at Penn State sociology professor for singling out a random 'average white guy' in his lectures to demonstrate student's 'privilege'

A sociology professor at Penn State university raised eyebrows after he called on an 'an average white guy' student during a discussion about white privilege. Dr Sam Richards, known for his provocative and popular lectures, had a packed auditorium for his June 30 class, as part of a course described as 'an introductory class on race and culture'.

Comments / 0

Community Policy