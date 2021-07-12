‘I didn’t see it coming’: Woman, dog escape injury after metal stake impales windshield on I-93

"I look and there’s a stake totally through my windshield, glass spattered everywhere."

A woman and her dog were uninjured after a metal stake crashed through her windshield on Interstate 93 near Charlestown on Friday.

“I didn’t see it coming,” Dr. Adele San Clemente told WHDH on Sunday.

San Clemente was on her way to work in Braintree with her dog, Gucci, who was in her vehicle’s passenger seat, the news station reports. The sharp metal object impaled the window after a truck went by, she said.

“I look and there’s a stake totally through my windshield, glass spattered everywhere,” San Clemente told the news outlet.

She said she considered driving on, even with the damage to her vehicle, but ultimately decided to pull over.

Both San Clemente and Gucci were not hurt.

“Somebody up there is looking out for me,” she said.