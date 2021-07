Area students have returned to Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School for the Compass Academy Network’s free summer enrichment program, now in its third year. “Compass Academy Network is aimed at rural middle school students, and it’s an academic enrichment program where we help kids find critical thinking strategies built in self-reflection and allowing them to do most of their core classes in a way that really helps them find a way to be better in the next school year,” program director Clayton Carnahan said.