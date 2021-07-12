Zilliqa Price Prediction 2021 – 2022

ETH/USD – Daily Chart. On the ETH/USD daily chart, the crypto-economic price increases the pace of rising after slightly breaking past the smaller SMA to the upside during yesterday’s trading session. The critical support baseline drew at the level of $1,750. The 14-day SMA indicator is beneath the 50-day SMA indicator as the bearish trend-line drawn downward to touch the bigger SMA on the buy signal side to denote a current area of the resistant trading zone of the market. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the overbought region, attempting to close the lines. That could lead to less-active price movements, bringing about differential smaller-ups and downs in between the points of $2,500 and $2,000.