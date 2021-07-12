Dr. Grunwald on the Clinical Implications of Tisagenlecleucel in B-ALL Treatment

A key opinion leader explains the first-line treatment options for follicular lymphoma and the challenges of treating patients with early disease progression. Perry Cook, MD: Let’s review this case. What were our options as primary therapy? Did we make the right choice? Rituximab and bendamustine is a category 1A recommendation in the NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] guidelines. It appears to be superior in the SEAL study to rituximab and CHOP [cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, prednisone], or rituximab and CVP [cyclophosphamide, vincristine, prednisone]. Those would be alternative regimens that would have been acceptable as first-line therapy, but there is a general consensus that rituximab and bendamustine is the optimal first-line therapy. Unfortunately, despite choosing the best therapy, we didn’t get the result that we wanted. The response was deep at the beginning, but it wasn’t sustained, and progression occurred within the 24-month window. This patient is identified as one with a guarded prognosis going forward.