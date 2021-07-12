Dr. Grunwald on the Clinical Implications of Tisagenlecleucel in B-ALL Treatment
Michael R. Grunwald, MD, FACP, discusses the clinical implications of tisagenlecleucel in the treatment of patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Michael R. Grunwald, MD, FACP, a clinical assistant professor of medicine at the University of North Carolina, and a hematologist/ oncologist at the Levine Cancer Institute, Atrium Health, discusses the clinical implications of tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah) in the treatment of patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL).www.onclive.com
