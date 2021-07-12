The King Is Here: LeBron James Makes His 'Fortnite' Debut
Fortnite, a cross-platform free-to-play battle royale game, and one of the most played games in the world, has always impressed when introducing outside personalities to its game as playable character's; from Marvel's ultimate supervillain Thanos to Grammy-nominated rapper and songwriter Travis Scott, Epic Games has shown time and time again that they are capable of representing some of the most popular figures in the world. So, who better to welcome to their game than the world-renowned four-time NBA champion LeBron James? The King will enter the world of Fortnite as a part of their Icon Series on July 14.collider.com
