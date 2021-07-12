Dr. Pothuri on Treatment Considerations for PARP Inhibitors in Ovarian Cancer

In this informative presentation from Andrea Necchi, MD, he presents information related to his goal of finding bladder-sparing treatment options for muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). Dr. Necchi begins his presentation with a discussion on recent immunotherapy studies for MIBC, the Balar, and IMMUNOPRESERVE studies. He presents evidence that both of these trials have displayed a promising amount of bladder-intact disease-free survival. Dr. Necchi continued to touch on various current, and past, studies including the SWOG study, KEYNOTE-992, PURE-01, and the Galsky study. As he discussed these studies, he stressed that there needs to be standardization across this research, especially in the use of a clinical endpoint. Some studies are using the absence of any viable residual disease as the endpoint, while other studies have used residual low-grade and present non-muscle invasive disease as their endpoint. To close out his presentation, Dr. Necchi included what he believes should be the definition of bladder-intact disease-free survival, and that is survival without any therapy needed on the bladder directly, including radiotherapy.