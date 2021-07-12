Cancel
Boerne, TX

Jordan Lamar Harris

Boerne Star
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Lamar Harris, of Bergheim, passed away at the age of 22 on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at his home in Austin. Jordan was a natural athlete, excelling in football, basketball, track and shooting. Jordan loved to travel and has seen most of this country and parts of Europe. He loved to go fishing and hunting and was a natural marksman. He was a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and a great friend to so many people. He was a 2017 graduate of Boerne Champion High School.

www.boernestar.com

