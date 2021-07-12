Cancel
4-H Club: Woodlawn Meadowlarks

By The Sabetha Herald
sabethaherald.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Woodlawn Meadowlarks met at the historic Sycamore Springs for their June meeting. The members enjoyed a potluck meal at one of the shelter houses prior to sharing with the club their projects and what they hope to take to the fair. It was apparent that our members have learned a lot this year with their projects and have been working hard to have things ready to display at the fair. Once all members shared their accomplishments, the meeting was called to order by President Susannah Walker on June 26.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#4 H Club#Putt Putt Golf#4 H Club#The Flag Salute#4 H Pledge
