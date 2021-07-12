Cancel
Gareth Southgate on course to be given knighthood in New Year Honours list

By Harry Cole
The US Sun
 16 days ago

GARETH SOUTHGATE looks set to become a ‘Sir’ in the New Year Honours list.

Boris Johnson wants to give the England boss a knighthood after his side’s scintillating run to the Euro 2020 final lifted the entire nation.

England’s manager is on course to become Sir Gareth Southgate in the New Year Honours list Credit: Getty
Gareth Southgate and his players applaud fans following the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Final between Italy and England Credit: Getty

Southgate was handed an OBE when the Three Lions made the 2018 World Cup semis — but now a knighthood is in his grasp despite the pain of Sunday’s penalty shootout heartbreak against Italy.

Sources say the Prime Minister is “supportive” of the top honour after England’s first major final in 55 years.

Last night Johnson declared: “They made history. They lifted our spirits and they brought joy to this country — and I know they will continue to do so.

Like millions of people across this country I woke up sad and rueful but also filled with pride and hope.

“And with thanks to Gareth Southgate and the whole England squad for the best campaign by any England team in any tournament that I can remember.”

And last night a senior No 10 source told The Sun that gongs await the squad, with a knighthood likely to come for the gaffer: “There’s a process to go through but Gareth’s achievements have been incredible.

“He’s brought the country together in an amazing way. The PM would certainly be supportive of a knighthood.”

'SERVING & HELPING BRITAIN'

The honours system recognises people who have “committed themselves to serving and helping Britain” and made achievements in public life. They must be “outstanding” in their field, or make life better for others — which millions of fans will argue England have done.

After a nomination, the decision to proceed — and which honour they will receive — is decided by the sports honours committee in Whitehall.

The body reviews applications, sending their recommendations to the PM and the Queen, who awards the honour.

Health minister Edward Argar told LBC radio: “I’m sure there will be many ways to say thank you to them and recognise that, and I suspect that will be looked at in the coming days.”

Southgate’s next mission is to lead England to glory with his young stars at the World Cup in Qatar next year.

The Three Lions boss will honour his deal, which runs to 2022, but will not yet commit any further. Southgate, 50, said: “I don’t want to commit to anything longer than I should and I never want to outstay my welcome.

“I’d want to be taking the team to Qatar. I feel we’ve made progress in four years. It’s probably as good as any team in Europe bar those who won the tournaments themselves.”

Southgate was gutted by the final defeat but sees great hope in young stars like Bukayo Saka, 19, Phil Foden, 21, Jude Bellingham, 18, and Jadon Sancho, 21.

He said: “When you’re so close it’s more painful — it feels like my stomach has been ripped out.

“But our young ones are two, four years from peaking. This team can go again, no doubt about it.”

Gareth Southgate hugs England's Bukayo Saka after the Euros penalty shootout Credit: AP

