Bridge's Innovative New Training in CLIL Methodology Prepares Schools for the Future of Bilingual Education
DENVER (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Bridge Education Group, a leader in English language teacher training, has just launched a unique new program to prepare schools to adopt the CLIL teaching method: Specialized Certification in Content and Language Integrated Learning. The CLIL approach to bilingual education, steadily gaining global popularity, combines language learning with the learning of other content subjects. The success of this sought-after technique depends on its adoption by all stakeholders within an institution, and Bridge’s comprehensive training program equips administrators, language teachers and content teachers with the practical skills needed for cohesive implementation.www.mysanantonio.com
