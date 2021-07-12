Critically dangerous: global risks of cyberattacks have changed modern means of protection forever

In today's world, modern-day enterprises have to place a strong emphasis on leveraging intelligence to drive operations. Various organizations worldwide, such as airports, retail establishments, safe cities, and government agencies, are looking to solve the same challenge: identify what risks are around the corner and mitigate them efficiently. From people, to property, to brand, the risks faced by businesses continue to shift, which also means they need security solutions to evolve and help mitigate these concerns for the safety and success of their organization. It’s no secret that COVID-19 has placed an increased load on corporate security programs with newly distributed workforces.