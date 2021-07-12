HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ joked about Lori Loughlin

HBO Max is giving Snapchat users access to free, full-length episodes of hit shows like Gossip Girl, Euphoria, Game of Thrones and more, the streamer said on Tuesday. HBO Max is the first major streamer to bring full-length programming to Snap Minis, a platform on Snapchat that hosts third-party apps. On the HBO Max Snap Mini, Snapchatters will get to watch the select episodes with up to 63 of their friends and share comments and Bitmoji reactions with one another during their viewings. Users will be required to indicate their age so that only “age-appropriate” programming is available to them.