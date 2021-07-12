HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ joked about Lori Loughlin
HBO Max’s rebooted “Gossip Girl” show made a joke about Lori Loughlin and the college admissions scandal in a new episode that premiered this past weekend. Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, would be crew recruits for the University of Southern California. The couple pleaded not guilty at first before flipping their plea. Both Giannulli and Loughlin served time in prison for the scandal.www.deseret.com
