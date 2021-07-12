Cutler candid about memory after 'double-digit' concussions
In a candid interview with GQ published last week, former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler revealed he’s begun suffering from some of the symptoms associated with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, better known as CTE. It’s a problem that’s garnered more and more attention in recent years as more and more former players open up about their struggles with the disease, and more research links it to the repeated blows to the head football players sustain throughout their careers.www.nbcsports.com
