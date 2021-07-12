Cutler candid about memory after 'double-digit' concussions

(CNN) — Rewind to that moment when Simone Biles, without question the greatest gymnast of all time, landed a vault awkwardly in the team competition at the Olympics. Consider if, following that vault -- and Biles' decision to pull herself out of the the rest of that competition and the individual all-around one as well -- it was revealed that she had sprained her ankle. Or had a stress reaction in her foot. Or had torn her anterior cruciate ligament.