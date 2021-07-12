Cancel
NFL

Cutler candid about memory after 'double-digit' concussions

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 16 days ago
In a candid interview with GQ published last week, former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler revealed he’s begun suffering from some of the symptoms associated with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, better known as CTE. It’s a problem that’s garnered more and more attention in recent years as more and more former players open up about their struggles with the disease, and more research links it to the repeated blows to the head football players sustain throughout their careers.

NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

