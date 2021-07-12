Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Jordan Alexander Had an Incredible Interaction With Blake Lively Years Before Gossip Girl

By Christopher Ros a
Posted by 
Glamour
Glamour
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The new Gossip Girl premiered on HBO Max on July 8, and Jordan Alexander is, without a doubt, one of its breakout stars. She plays Julien Calloway, Constance Billard School for Girls’ resident queen bee, who happens to be a popular Instagram influencer as well. But Julien’s life isn’t as perfect as her posts make it seem. Behind the scenes she’s struggling with identity, and she’s also trying to build a relationship with her half-sister, Zoya (Whitney Peak)—which is difficult given that Gossip Girl, plus her friends, are pulling them apart. Think Blair and Serena with the volume turned way up.

www.glamour.com

Comments / 0

Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Jordan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Lively
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gossip Girl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Retail
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘Gossip Girl’ 1×02: “She’s Having A Maybe”

We have to admit that we’ve thought about Gossip Girl every single day. So many thoughts, speculations, and so much excitement over the show. The second episode drops tomorrow, entitled, “She’s Having A Maybe.”. The synopsis, “As Zoya (Whitney Peak) cautiously explores a new romantic interest, Max (Thomas Doherty) tears...
Beauty & Fashionprimetimer.com

Blake Lively

Showing 1 - 9 of 9 articles tagged "Blake Lively" Thanksgivings Past: Turkey Day Brought Out All of Gossip Girl's Signature Dishes. Thanksgiving episodes are a tradition dating back to television's earliest days. Posted Saturday 7/27/19 at 1:56PM EDT. Amazon closes a deal with Blake Lively: She has two TV...
TV SeriesNewsweek

All of the Original 'Gossip Girl' Easter Eggs Hidden in the Reboot

Gossip Girl on HBO Max follows a new generation of Upper East Side teenagers attending the infamous elite school Constance Billard. Sadly, there's no Blair (played by Leighton Meester), Serena (Blake Lively), Chuck (Ed Westwick), Dan (Penn Badgley), or Nate (Chace Crawford), but not much has changed in the world of Gossip Girl in nine years. Gossip Girl still exists, this time in the form of teacher Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson) and she is now all over social media, instead of a blog website.
TV SeriesElite Daily

Gossip Girl Introduced A Big Mystery About Zoya And It's Sure To Be Scandalous

Gossip Girl’s long-awaited return seemed to expose all the secrets among a new batch of Upper East Siders, but in the reboot’s second episode, viewers were hit with a big mystery that may not be solved quite as swiftly. As battle lines were drawn between Constance Billard newbie Zoya and reigning queen bee Julien, Gossip Girl managed to dig up a juicy secret... but didn’t reveal exactly what it was. Although it’s not like Gossip Girl to sit on a scandalous scoop, it sounds like the mystery of what happened at Zoya’s old school may remain an enigma for a while longer.
TV & VideosBoston Herald

‘Gossip Girl’ reboot serves up feast for fashion fans

Anybody who regularly watched the original “Gossip Girl” knows the outsized impact the outfits had on viewers, often overshadowing the plot. Well, the show’s reboot (now streaming on HBO Max) has launched a thousand projections from fashion lovers, all about whether it will do that all over again. The answer — after a very, very promising start — is a resounding yes.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Amber Heard, Spike Lee, Blake Lively and More!

AMBER HEARD TALKS BEING ‘THE MOM AND THE DAD’: Actress Amber Heard shared a photo of herself and her baby girl Oonagh, writing: “I’m just the mom and the dad. She’s the boss.” Heard shared the news of her new addition on Instagram earlier this month. SPIKE LEE SPILLS THE...
TV SeriesEW.com

Gossip Girl recap: The sins of our fathers

One of the most quintessential original Gossip Girl episode titles came in its debut season: "Blair Waldorf Must Pie." (Of course, its most quintessential episode description came in season 4 — "It's Blair vs. Dan when both get internships at magazine" — as chaotically pointed out by Mattie Lubchansky on Twitter earlier this year.) So, as a devotee to both the original GG iteration and the new girl, I could only think four simple words for the duration of this episode: Gossip Girl must PIE.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds jokes he was ‘begging Blake Lively to sleep with him’ before they became a couple

Ryan Reynolds has admitted to “begging” his wife Blake Lively to sleep with him before they officially became a couple.The Deadpool star recalled the early days of his relationship with Lively, whom he met on the set of the maligned superhero film Green Lantern in 2010, during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast.The pair began dating in 2011, married in 2012 and today have three children together: James, Inez and Betty.“I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern,” Reynolds joked. “We were friends and buddies, and about a year and a...
MoviesNYLON

Underrated Performances By The Original 'Gossip Girl' Cast

Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley and more in roles you can stream now. Many of the cast of Gossip Girl were relative unknowns when the popular chronicle of Manhattan’s elite first premiered on The CW in 2007. But it didn’t take long for the actors behind beloved characters like Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen to skyrocket to A-List Hollywood fame. So naturally, these actors all went on to prosperous careers when the series ended in 2012. Here, we take a look back at some of these stars’ best post-Gossip Girl roles.
TV SeriesDecider

When Will ‘Gossip Girl’ Episode 3 Premiere?

We’re now two episodes into HBO Max’s new Gossip Girl. That means we know the players, their hangups, and their secrets. Now it’s only a matter of time before the real drama starts. And heads are about to roll. Wondering when you can expect new episodes from this teen drama?...
TV SeriesDecider

Thomas Doherty Is Making ‘Gossip Girl’ Work

Though it has potential, the new Gossip Girl hasn’t quite clicked yet. Zoya (Whitney Peak) and Julien’s (Jordan Alexander) rivalry often feels forced. The thought process behind reviving this iconic blog lays just outside the realm of believability. And as early reviews noted, including our own, this reboot always feels a bit too much to echo the sardonic wit of the original — too glamorous, too performative while being woke, too nice. But for all its faults, there’s one piece of the 2021 Gossip Girl puzzle that is working perfectly: Thomas Doherty’s Max Wolfe embodies how great this show has the potential to become.
TV SeriesNewsweek

'Gossip Girl' Cast: Is Elizabeth Lail in the 'Gossip Girl' Reboot?

Gossip Girl episode 3, titled "Lies Wide Shut," is streaming on HBO Max now. In the episode, Max Wolfe's (played by Thomas Doherty) two dad's Gideon (Todd Almond) and Roy (John Benjamin Hickey) were introduced into the Gossip Girl world. The episode also touched on Julien's home life and her complete and utter shock to learn her father has a secret girlfriend.
TV Seriesstudybreaks.com

‘Gossip Girl’ 2.0: Is the Classic Series Back for Good?

A spinoff of the beloved teen drama hit screens last week. Do these 2021 New York elites live up to Blair and Serena?. In recent years, there has been a huge rise in reboots of classic TV shows that captured the hearts of teens around the world. Many of those, including “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Full House” and “Boy Meets World,” have received a lot of praise, but for some shows, a reboot is not a great idea. Last week, HBO Max premiered the first episode of “Gossip Girl,” a spinoff of the hit teen drama of the same name, which aired from 2007 to 2012. The original show quickly became a classic, shooting actresses Blake Lively and Leighton Meester to stardom. Unfortunately for HBO Max, the new “Gossip Girl” has not met total praise just yet.
TV SeriesElite Daily

Here's Where You've Seen The Gossip Girl Reboot Cast Before

In the world of Gossip Girl, being recognized is everything. After nearly a decade away, the all-seeing Gossip Girl has logged back in to dish the dirt on a scandalous new group of Upper East Siders. Unfortunately, fans won’t see any familiar faces from the original series, but if you’re a big TV and movie watcher, then you might recognize some of the new stars from their past projects. If you found yourself asking “Where do I know them from?” while watching the new show, the answer may lie in these TV shows and movies starring the Gossip Girl reboot cast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy