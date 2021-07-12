Jordan Alexander Had an Incredible Interaction With Blake Lively Years Before Gossip Girl

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The new Gossip Girl premiered on HBO Max on July 8, and Jordan Alexander is, without a doubt, one of its breakout stars. She plays Julien Calloway, Constance Billard School for Girls’ resident queen bee, who happens to be a popular Instagram influencer as well. But Julien’s life isn’t as perfect as her posts make it seem. Behind the scenes she’s struggling with identity, and she’s also trying to build a relationship with her half-sister, Zoya (Whitney Peak)—which is difficult given that Gossip Girl, plus her friends, are pulling them apart. Think Blair and Serena with the volume turned way up.