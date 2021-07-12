Cancel
Rosenthal breaks down Nats' 'bleak' situation

NBC Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nationals have had a precarious season. After having one of the best months of the league’s season in June, Washington promptly dropped from second in the NL East to fourth thanks to four straight losses amid a 2-9 July. MLB’s July 30 trade deadline is fast approaching, and with...

MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

2 Teams Are Getting Mentioned The Most For Max Scherzer

The Washington Nationals don’t want to be sellers at the trade deadline, but with a multitude of injuries and a 7-game deficit in the NL East, they might not have much of a choice. Washington, the 2019 World Series champions, is rumored to be leaning toward a potential sell heading...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Report: Max Scherzer Would Reject Trade To Nats Rival

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer is the biggest name on the trade block ahead of Friday’s deadline. It’s starting to look more and more like he’ll be shipped elsewhere for the second half of the season. It’s no surprise the Nationals are willing to part with Scherzer. They’re 8.5 games...
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Rosenthal: Twins will ‘likely’ trade Byron Buxton if he turns down extension offer

Is there a bigger tease in baseball than Twins center fielder Byron Buxton, an All-Star-caliber talent who, for the life of him, cannot stay healthy? The former second overall pick, for all his athletic gifts, has never quite put it altogether for Minnesota, compiling a frustrating .247/.298/.453 batting line with 61 homers, 191 RBI and 67 steals since debuting in 2015. It looked like Buxton’s long-awaited breakout was finally upon us when the 27-year-old cruised to a .426 average with eight homers in April, garnering Player of the Month honors for the first time in his MLB career. Unfortunately, the 2017 Gold Glove recipient has barely seen the field since then, appearing in just nine games since May 1st while battling a variety of injuries.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Max Scherzer Reportedly Has Strong Trade Preference

The NL West is one of the most competitive divisions in baseball this year. One of the three teams in contention—the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, or San Francisco Giants—could make a big splash ahead of the trade deadline, with Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer available. The Dodgers and...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis not a possibility for Max Scherzer

The St. Louis Cardinals are looking for options at the deadline still, but they can take Nationals righty Max Scherzer off their list. In the early parts of the regular season, as the St. Louis Cardinals were atop the National League Central, one prominent question kept coming up: will they acquire Max Scherzer?
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Washington Nationals: Max Scherzer willing to waive no-trade clause

There is no question that Max Scherzer would be the best pitcher available if the Washington Nationals put him on the trade block. Even with his recent injury issues, Scherzer is the type of arm that could change the balance of any chase for the postseason, provided that he would waive his no-trade clause.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB insider says Max Scherzer expected to be traded on Wednesday

Perhaps the biggest name kicking around MLB trade rumors, Max Scherzer, could be dealt to a new team before the sun rises on Thursday. With the MLB Trade Deadline quickly approaching, rumors about where top targets will land are intensifying. Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer is among the most talked...
MLBchatsports.com

MLB Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Surrounding Max Scherzer, Jose Ramirez, More

The Washington Nationals' latest losing run put them eight games back of first place in the National League East. And their position in the days prior to Friday's trade deadline will be monitored closely because of the potential availability of Max Scherzer. If the veteran is made available, he will...
MLBCBS Sports

MLB trade rumors: Max Scherzer talks intensifying; Dodgers interested in Craig Kimbrel

The MLB trade deadline looms on Friday. With just a few days to go, the rumor mill is churning. We'll round up the hottest rumors here throughout the day. According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Nationals' trade talks involving ace Max Scherzer are "intensifying," to the point where a deal could be reached before Thursday. Morosi adds that the three top teams in the National League West -- the Giants, Dodgers, and Padres -- are believed to be involved, along with other clubs.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumors: Nationals trading Max Scherzer is imminent

The Washington Nationals seem to have flirted with the idea of buying at the MLB Trade Deadline a couple weeks ago to now certainly selling as they continue to sink in the NL East standings. The one big name that everyone is clamoring for, Max Scherzer. It was unknown if...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nationals’ Max Scherzer closing in on major decision that could send him to Yankees, other potential trade suitors

The Washington Nationals have a microscopic chance to make the playoffs this season, which is only making the focus on Max Scherzer ahead of the MLB trade deadline become more intense. However, shipping Scherzer isn’t as simple as it sounds. For one, Scherzer has a full 10-5 rights, meaning he can veto any trade to a team he doesn’t want to play for — a privilege given to players who have played at least 10 years in the MLB with the last five on the same team.
MLBOroville Mercury-Register

Max Scherzer to the SF Giants? The chatter is real and it’s incredible

With Friday’s trade deadline approaching, the Giants are one of a handful of teams with a legitimate chance of acquiring three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer. As Scherzer’s Nationals have fallen apart, Washington general manager Mike Rizzo has signaled the ace is ready and willing to waive his no-trade clause for the chance to pitch for a contender. The Giants, with the best record in the majors, appear to be in at least a decent position to potentially land the top difference-maker expected to be available on the trade market.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Rays reportedly interested in Max Scherzer, Kris Bryant, Kyle Gibson

The Rays have already made one big pre-deadline splash in acquiring Nelson Cruz, and more major names seem to be on Tampa’s radar. According to ESPN.com’s Jeff Passan, the Rays “have had preliminary discussions about” Max Scherzer and Kris Bryant, while FanSided’s Robert Murray reports that the Rays are also one of the teams who have spoken to the Rangers about right-hander Kyle Gibson.

Comments / 0

