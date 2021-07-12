Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, KY

Quick action of officer saves home from being destroyed by fire

By Taylor Six tsix@richmondregister.com
Posted by 
Richmond Register
Richmond Register
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15VdzU_0aullcjN00

A sudden car fire which spread to the home of residents on Bryson Way in Richmond could have been much worse than it was, according to first responders.

Corey Lewis, public information officer for the Richmond Fire Department, said fast action by a neighbor — who is also an officer with the Richmond Police Department of the home — helped make damage to the home as minimal as possible.

Lewis said the officer was leaving their home to return to work from their lunch break when they saw the flames and radioed dispatch for assistance. The officer was heard a loud pop and went outside to find a neighbor's truck in flames, and the fire was spreading quickly.

The call came into RFD around 11:56 a.m. Lewis said, and firefighters arrived just four minutes later around noon with three engines, a ladder, and rescue team.

"That (call) expedited us being there, and limited the amount of damage the home sustained," Lewis said. "With the fire and wind direction ... the next few minutes, the fire would have extended inside the home."

When first responders arrived, they could not make contact with anyone inside the home, and fearing someone may be asleep or unable to escape, crews were able to make forced entry into the home where no one was present at the time.

"It's the middle of the work day, so a lot of people aren't there which could have made this situation worse had that officer not been leaving for work and called us," Lewis said.

While the truck in the driveway received heavy damage from the smoke and flames, only minor damage was done to the area by the garage. Some paneling above the garage entryway had to be removed.

A total of 18 firefighters helped battle the blaze.

Lewis reported no injuries to residents or firefighters, and there is no determination for the cause of the fire at this time.

Comments / 0

Richmond Register

Richmond Register

Richmond, KY
1K+
Followers
94
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Richmond Register

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Bryson Way#Rfd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSReuters

Biden to ask federal workers to get vaccinated or face testing -source

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that all civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, a source familiar with the matter said. Biden, who will deliver...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Sunisa Lee takes gold in women’s gymnastics final

TOKYO (AP) — An American finished atop the podium in the women’s Olympic gymnastics all-around, just like always. Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Tsunami watch issued for Hawaii after 8.2M quake hits Alaska

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii on Wednesday evening following a large earthquake off the Alaska peninsula. According to Honolulu Star Advertiser, The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center listed the magnitude as 8.1 and said “an investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaii.” But the U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was magnitude 8.2 and hit 56 miles (91 kilometers) east southeast of Perryville, Alaska.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Bob Odenkirk recovering from 'heart related' issue after collapse on 'Better Call Saul' set

Actor Bob Odenkirk was stable and recovering Wednesday, a day after he collapsed on the set of his AMC series, "Better Call Saul," his representatives confirmed. Odenkirk, 58, was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night and prompted worry from friends and fans as uncertainty about his condition lingered into the morning. His representatives said in a statement that he was in "stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident."
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Facebook to require employees be vaccinated to return to the office

Facebook is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated before they return to the office. The requirement is for anyone at Facebook’s U.S. offices and the implementation of the policy will depend on “local conditions and regulations,” according to the statement from Facebook’s Vice President of People Lori Goler on Wednesday.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US economy accelerated at a solid 6.5% rate last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fueled by vaccinations and government aid, the U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter in another sign that the nation has achieved a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession. Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nation’s gross domestic product —...
Swimming & SurfingABC News

It's a keeper: Caeleb Dressel wins Olympic gold on his own

TOKYO -- Caeleb Dressel tossed his gold medal from a winning relay at the Tokyo Olympics to a teammate in the stands. He’s keeping his second one. Dressel edged defending champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia in a thrilling finish to win the 100-meter freestyle on Thursday and earn his first individual Olympic gold.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House at war over Jan. 6 inquiry, mask mandate

House Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over two explosive issues — the Capitol insurrection and a new mask mandate — that have collided this week in a perfect storm of partisan hostility. The tensions have simmered with fluctuating ferocity since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy