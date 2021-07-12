Quick action of officer saves home from being destroyed by fire

A sudden car fire which spread to the home of residents on Bryson Way in Richmond could have been much worse than it was, according to first responders.

Corey Lewis, public information officer for the Richmond Fire Department, said fast action by a neighbor — who is also an officer with the Richmond Police Department of the home — helped make damage to the home as minimal as possible.

Lewis said the officer was leaving their home to return to work from their lunch break when they saw the flames and radioed dispatch for assistance. The officer was heard a loud pop and went outside to find a neighbor's truck in flames, and the fire was spreading quickly.

The call came into RFD around 11:56 a.m. Lewis said, and firefighters arrived just four minutes later around noon with three engines, a ladder, and rescue team.

"That (call) expedited us being there, and limited the amount of damage the home sustained," Lewis said. "With the fire and wind direction ... the next few minutes, the fire would have extended inside the home."

When first responders arrived, they could not make contact with anyone inside the home, and fearing someone may be asleep or unable to escape, crews were able to make forced entry into the home where no one was present at the time.

"It's the middle of the work day, so a lot of people aren't there which could have made this situation worse had that officer not been leaving for work and called us," Lewis said.

While the truck in the driveway received heavy damage from the smoke and flames, only minor damage was done to the area by the garage. Some paneling above the garage entryway had to be removed.

A total of 18 firefighters helped battle the blaze.

Lewis reported no injuries to residents or firefighters, and there is no determination for the cause of the fire at this time.