SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) – A 35-year-old crew member of the Sea Queen II, a 100 foot commercial fishing vessel, went missing Saturday. The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies were searching for the man, described as Asian and wearing a red sweatshirt and black sweatpants, in the ocean waters off of Sunset and Seal Beaches. He was last seen at around 2 a.m. when the boat was anchored in the area being searched, according to the Coast Guard. No other details were immediately available. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)