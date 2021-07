Exciting times around the station this week! We’ve hired two new police aides. The Seal Beach Police Department really is a family. For those of you unfamiliar with law enforcement, our partners are much more than just coworkers. Many of us risk our lives each and every day to protect the community and each other. When you trust your life to your partner, you quickly become family. Plus, sometimes we spend more time with our work family than at home with our actual family. Police work is a 24/7 operation and that means that many of us have to work on birthdays and holidays. It is a sacrifice we’re willing to make to be part of such a great organization.