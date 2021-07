The family of a Hillsborough survivor who has died at the age of 55, more than 30 years after suffering horrendous injuries in the disaster, have paid tribute to him. Andrew Devine, from Mossley Hill, was 22 years old when he went to watch Liverpool take on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semi-final played in Sheffield on 15 April 1989. A coroner's inquest in Liverpool ruled he was unlawfully killed as a result of the disaster, making him the 97th victim.