Here are the ships the Navy wants to inactivate in fiscal 2022

By Geoff Ziezulewicz
Military Times
Military Times
 16 days ago
The U.S. Navy plans to inactivate 22 ships in fiscal 2022, according to a message to the fleet sent from the chief of naval operations earlier this month. The CNO’s message notes that the proposed ship inactivation schedule is not written in stone, as lawmakers continue work on their own versions of the next fiscal year’s defense bill.

