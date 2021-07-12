Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee officers surprise lemonade makers with generous tip

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - They are paid to serve and protect the City of Milwaukee. But as you'll see in the video tweeted below, some officers go above and beyond even that call. The tweet posted by Milwaukee police on Monday, July 12 shows two of its officers stopping by a lemonade stand – and getting a couple of cups to quench their thirst. Watch – and you'll see they paid well over the asking price for those lemonades – much to the surprise of the family.

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lemonades
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Simone Biles addresses fans after withdrawing from Olympic events

Simone Biles, the superstar gymnast who pulled out of both the individual and team all-around competitions at the Tokyo Games, addressed her fans on Twitter late Wednesday to thank them for the support. "The outpouring love & support I’ve receive has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Google mandates vaccines for all employees returning to offices

Google said Wednesday it is requiring all employees returning to offices to get vaccinated, the first major tech company to make such an announcement. "Anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated. We’re rolling this policy out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months," CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo, adding that "getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead."

Comments / 0

Community Policy