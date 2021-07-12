Cancel
Showtime Would Love to See Vanessa Bayer’s I Love This for You as a Series

By Justin Curto
Vulture
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowtime loves I Love This for You for Vanessa Bayer. The network has ordered her semi-autobiographical comedy to series, per a release, after news of a pilot in January. The series follows Bayer as Joanna Gold, a young adult pursuing her dream of hosting on a home-shopping channel after surviving leukemia during her school years. The show has been in the works for years, initially going into development under the title Big Deal in fall 2018, shortly after Bayer left Saturday Night Live. Bayer co-created the series, which was inspired by her own experience with leukemia in high school, alongside former SNL writer Jeremy Beiler, of “Wells for Boys” fame; both will executive-produce alongside former Inside Amy Schumer head writer Jessi Klein as showrunner and Search Party co-creator Michael Showalter directing the pilot. And if you thought those would be all the funny people involved, you’re wrong: Bayer will act alongside fellow former SNL-er Molly Shannon (currently in a recurring role on HBO’s The White Lotus), New Girl’s Ayden Mayeri, Greek’s Paul James, Haute Dog’s (and, formerly, Vulture’s) Matt Rogers, and Special’s Punam Patel. (Cybill Shepherd’s role will be recast after the actress was previously announced as part of the project.) “I’m so thrilled to be making this show with Showtime and that all of my hours of home shopping as a kid are finally paying off!” Bayer said in a statement. We do love this for her.

www.vulture.com

