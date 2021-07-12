Cancel
Liverpool, NY

Walk-in policy deters blood donors in time of critical need (Your Letters)

We are in a critical blood shortage. On Friday, I donated blood at the Red Cross’s Liverpool donor center. Over roughly 10 minutes while I was checking in, two men came into the center to attempt to donate as walk-ins. They were both turned away as they didn’t have appointments. (I did.) The charge nurse informed them that she was short-staffed and couldn’t accommodate walk-ins. The person holding the appointment ahead of me was turned away in a deferral and left the center several minutes after the second man was turned away. I couldn’t help but think how unfortunate it was that both walk-ins were turned away within several minutes of the deferral, a slot that one of them could have taken. All this in a time of a critical blood shortage.

