FCC grants Amazon permission to develop a radar-based sleep tracker

 16 days ago
TL;DR: Quality sleep is hard to come by in the modern era, due in no small part to the rapid advance of technology and the release of smartphones, which can keep us up far later than we'd like. However, Amazon might have a solution to the problem of poor sleep. The FCC has granted the company permission to develop a product that uses radar tech to monitor its user's sleeping patterns and assist with hands-free device control.

