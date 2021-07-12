FCC grants Amazon permission to develop a radar-based sleep tracker

The new Get in Flow “smart glasses” come with open-ear speaker technology that gets you prepped for a long day in the sun with your favorite tracks playing in your ears so you can have two in one. Don’t doubt the accuracy of the sound these audio glasses project to your ears. In addition, it ensures you can hear your surroundings, as there are no buds to cancel noise. There are several amazing features of these glasses that we will divulge in this review, so read on!