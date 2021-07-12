Top 10 Catchy Country Songs

Welcome to my ranking of the top 25 songs of the midyear. This list is a current perspective of the recent releases that I have been listening to throughout the first half of 2021. To make this list, a track must have received a proper release on streaming platforms between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2021. There is no limit to the amount of tracks a single artist can land on here; I’d prefer to promote accuracy over variety. As the list progresses, more detail will be given on my opinions of the tracks.