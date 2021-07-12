Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Top 10 Catchy Country Songs

By The Boot Staff
Posted by 
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When your head gives a song more spins than your local radio station, that song becomes what's called an "earworm." Certain tunes just stick in your brain like flypaper, whether you want them to or not. Prepare for these next 10 songs to start playing over and over in your...

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Songs#Finally Friday#Dance#Achy Breaky Heart#Rogers#Elvira Giddy#The Oak Ridge Boys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Musicwbwn.com

Kenny Chesney says “Knowing You” Reminds Him of Classic Country Songs

Kenny Chesney is climbing the charts with his latest single titled “Knowing You.” It’s a song that he says reminds him of classic country songs. The song was penned by Adam James, Brett James and Kat Higgins. Kenny shares that when he first heard the song it reminded him of the songs that got him excited about country music as a kid.
MusicPosted by
102.3 The Bull

Top 10 Craig Morgan Songs

Craig Morgan had a successful career as a member of the U.S. Army before leaving the armed forces to focus on music. Since releasing his eponymous debut record in 2000, Morgan has covered everything from heartache to fun in the country sun. Which of Morgan's tunes are his very best,...
MusicPosted by
KICK AM 1530

Top 10 Ricky Skaggs Songs

Ricky Skaggs songs are some of the most beloved and most awarded in country music history. The singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist has earned an astounding 14 Grammy Awards over the course of his career, which encompasses an early stint with bluegrass legend Ralph Stanley as well as appearances on a number of key albums from other artists before he struck out on his own as a commercial country solo artist with a decidedly traditional slant.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Boot

Top 10 Earl Thomas Conley Songs

Earl Thomas Conley left a legacy for those who value intricately crafted songs, deft collaborations and a commitment to simple, sincere love ballads in country music. The country star broke onto the scene in the early 1980s, and quickly established himself as a hitmaker with back-to-back chart-toppers, amassing enough hits to put out his first Greatest Hits album just five years after releasing his major-label debut.
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

'Biscuits,' 'Jambalaya' + More of the Best Country Songs About Food

It's no surprise that country music includes plenty of songs about beer and alcohol, but country singers and songwriters have also written their fair share of tunes about food. Sometimes a song uses a food item to convey a deeper message, and sometimes it's just about enjoying good eatin'. In fact, country music isn't the only musical genre that features some delicious lyrics. Rock songs that mention food include Warrant's "Cherry Pie," The Beatles' "Strawberry Fields Forever" & "Savoy Truffle," Don McLean's "American Pie," Def Leppard's "Pour Some Sugar On Me," Weezer's "Pork And Beans," The Smashing Pumpkins' "Mayonaise," Van Halen's "Ice Cream Man," and the Rolling Stones' "Brown Sugar."
MusicTriangle

Top 25 songs of the midyear

Welcome to my ranking of the top 25 songs of the midyear. This list is a current perspective of the recent releases that I have been listening to throughout the first half of 2021. To make this list, a track must have received a proper release on streaming platforms between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2021. There is no limit to the amount of tracks a single artist can land on here; I’d prefer to promote accuracy over variety. As the list progresses, more detail will be given on my opinions of the tracks.
EntertainmentPosted by
KICK AM 1530

Top 10 Alison Krauss Songs

With her unmistakable bluegrass twang and impeccable soprano, Alison Krauss is one of country music’s most enduring and beloved voices. She's also one of its best talents: Krauss is the winner of 27 Grammy Awards — second only to Beyonce in terms of female artists. With more than 25 singles...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Smiley & Drake – ‘Over The Top’

Drake is teaming up with one of Toronto’s brightest stars. For, he has connected with fellow rapper Smiley on the track ‘Over The Top.’. This is not the first time that the two have joined forces. Previously, Drake appeared on Smiley’s song ‘Organization,’ which came a year after Drizzy shared that Smiley was one of his inspirations for his ‘Scorpion’ album.
MusicPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Top 5 Danielle Bradbery Songs

In 2013, Danielle Bradbery captured the attention of television audiences on The Voice with Blake Shelton acting as her coach. As one of the show's youngest winners ever (both Bradbery and Season 8 winner Sawyer Fredericks were 16 years old when they won, and Season 14's Brynn Cartelli was 15 when she took home the crown), Bradbery has gone on to release two Top 10 albums and a host of singles that have shown a vocal range and lyrical depth far beyond her young years.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Camila's New Song's Lyrics Are Just As Catchy As "Havana"s

Fans waited two years to hear new music from Camila Cabello, and now it’s finally arrived! On Friday, July 23, the star dropped her latest single “Don’t Go Yet,” which will be part of her upcoming third album called Familia. If you’re already in love with the song, wait until you read Camila Cabello's "Don't Go Yet" lyrics because they’re so dang catchy.
Theater & Dancethatgrapejuice.net

Your Top 5 Songs Of The Moment?

2) Wizkid – Essence (ft. Tems) 4) Jennifer Lopez – Cambia el Paso (ft. Rauw Alejandro) Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. 😂😂😂😂 😴 😴😴😴😴😴😴🤭. Mekhi July 19, 2021. 1. Mya – Worth It. 2. Amorpheus & Brandy – The Wave. 3. Lil’ Mo...
MusicMetalSucks

Seven Spires Unveil Hella Catchy Ditty, “Lightbringer”

Seven Spires weren’t on my radar beyond basic name recognition until their latest single dropped yesterday, but they sure are now! All it takes to unlock my musical heart is a good hook, and ohhh lordee, do Seven Spires have ’em!. “Lightbringer,” which arrives with a music video (featuring a...
Musiccountryfancast.com

Top 5 Most Popular Brad Paisley Music Videos of All Time

Enjoy watching the top five most popular Brad Paisley Music Videos ranked by the most YouTube views . . . Here we take a look at the top 5 most popular Brad Paisley Music videos of all time ranked by YouTube views as of July of 2021.. Top Five Brad...
MusicMinneapolis Star Tribune

About that chart-topping country song lamenting cancel culture

Country music fans gave us a hint of their politics recently, or seemed to, by sending Aaron Lewis' "Am I the Only One" to the top of the charts. It's a lament about cancel culture, "statues coming down," flag-burning and Americans who are not willing to "take a bullet" for freedom. The lyrics lit up right-wing message boards with happiness. Lefties, on the other hand, got their knickers in a twist.
MusicPosted by
610 Sports Radio

9 of our favorite Country duets

Everything is better with a plus one — including Country music!. Over the years, Country artists have spoiled fans with a number of powerful duets. From breakup ballads and love songs to party tracks and even a popular sports anthem, our favorite Country stars never fail to prove the power of a good buddy system.

Comments / 0

Community Policy