Top 10 Catchy Country Songs

It's no surprise that country music includes plenty of songs about beer and alcohol, but country singers and songwriters have also written their fair share of tunes about food. Sometimes a song uses a food item to convey a deeper message, and sometimes it's just about enjoying good eatin'. In fact, country music isn't the only musical genre that features some delicious lyrics. Rock songs that mention food include Warrant's "Cherry Pie," The Beatles' "Strawberry Fields Forever" & "Savoy Truffle," Don McLean's "American Pie," Def Leppard's "Pour Some Sugar On Me," Weezer's "Pork And Beans," The Smashing Pumpkins' "Mayonaise," Van Halen's "Ice Cream Man," and the Rolling Stones' "Brown Sugar."
Comments / 0