Some of Chanute’s top wrestlers will be in fierce competition against the best in the nation this weekend and beyond. A part of the 2021 state runner-up Chanute High School wrestling team, Trey Dillow, Brayden Dillow, Kedric Emling and Kolton Misener will all be competing in the 2021 US Marine Corps Junior and 16U Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota. It is the nation’s only tournament of its kind.