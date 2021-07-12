Study finds that Red Dead Redemption 2 players sure do know their animals
Posse up, Red Dead Redemption 2 players. The results are in and science says that if you know your sturgeon from your steelhead trout you may have Rockstar's surprisingly detailed cowboy 'em up to thank for it. A published research study has found that RDR2 players, especially those who've played recently, are more likely to be able to visually identify 15 different species of animals that appear in the game. The statistical results are interesting on their own, but what's almost cooler are the anecdotes players shared during the study about things they believed they'd learned from all of RDR2's simulated wildlife.www.rockpapershotgun.com
