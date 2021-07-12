Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Study finds that Red Dead Redemption 2 players sure do know their animals

By Lauren Morton
rockpapershotgun.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosse up, Red Dead Redemption 2 players. The results are in and science says that if you know your sturgeon from your steelhead trout you may have Rockstar's surprisingly detailed cowboy 'em up to thank for it. A published research study has found that RDR2 players, especially those who've played recently, are more likely to be able to visually identify 15 different species of animals that appear in the game. The statistical results are interesting on their own, but what's almost cooler are the anecdotes players shared during the study about things they believed they'd learned from all of RDR2's simulated wildlife.

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Different Animals#Red Dead Redemption 2#Grey Wolves#Flowers#Red Dead Online#Naturalist#Animal Crossing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Red Dead Redemption 2 DLSS Update on PC Improves Performance - News

Rockstar Games and Nvidia have released the DLSS update for the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2, improving the performance of the game for owners of RTX graphics cards. DLSS is exclusive to Nvidia's RTX graphics cards and uses AI to upscale the resolution of PC games, which allows players to improve the graphical settings and increase frame rates.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

How to find Capitale in Red Dead Online

Looking for Capitale in Red Dead Online? Blood Money has introduced new rewards and bonuses, as we'd expect from a major update. But it also adds a new and somewhat shady line of work in the form of Crimes and Opportunities. This is where the new Capitale currency comes in, which is used to unlock the harder Opportunity missions.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Red Dead Redemption 2's Excellent Second Chapter Makes It Hard To Finish The Game

I love Red Dead Redemption 2 so damn much. But I find I have an incredibly hard time replaying it. It's not that Rockstar Games' critically-acclaimed Western tragedy isn't a great game - of course it is. The Van der Linde gang's desperate, heartbreaking last stand against an America they no longer fit into is epic stuff that raises the bar for storytelling in video games. Arthur Morgan is one of gaming's greatest protagonists, and is joined by a supporting cast of stunningly realised characters in a drop-dead gorgeous world.
Video GamesHEXUS.net

Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online get DLSS boost

Nvidia has written to HEXUS to alert us of Rockstar's Nvidia DLSS update for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online. The update was delivered as part of the Red Dead Redemption Online: Blood Money expansion, which was released on Tuesday. This update included code to apply DLSS to both the online and main games.
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Where to find Jeb Phelps in Annesburg in Red Dead Online

Red Dead Online has plenty of new missions to take on through the new Blood Money update, and Jeb Phelps is one contact the will help players along the way. Blood Money brings new content to the game in the form of new missions. Crimes are the majority of available missions in the new update, and then there is an Opportunity.
Video GamesComicBook

Red Dead Redemption 2 Leak Reveals Mysterious New Content

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 leak has revealed a mysterious new mode, however, it looks like this new content may only be for Red Dead Online. At the moment, this latter bit isn't 100 percent clear. What is clear is that there are some text strings for the mode, dubbed "call to arms," sitting in the files of the game. What this mode could be, is hard to say, but there's reason to believe it's some type of survival mode and that it's been sitting in the files for well over a year. Of course, this could suggest its scrapped content that Rockstar Games started but never finished, but it could also simply mean it's been in the works for a while.
Video Gamesgamesradar.com

Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover a strange hidden hat for Arthur Morgan

Red Dead Redemption 2 players have discovered a new hat for Arthur Morgan. In the clip shown just below, which was originally posted to the official Red Dead Redemption subreddit, a player makes a pretty remarkable discovery. They have Arthur Morgan shoot the hat off a scarecrow with a revolver, only to discover that the protagonist can actually wear said hat if he picks it up off the ground.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Players Don't Like Looting Animation, Request Removal

Some Apex Legends players aren't partial to the looting animation legends perform when picking up a fallen ally's banner. The development team for Apex Legends is known for its transparent communication and conversational friendliness with its player base and community. Unfortunately, this can sometimes be a double-edged sword. A section of players is taking issue with an animation their character performs when picking up a fallen teammate's banner.
Video Gameseteknix.com

Nvidia DLSS 2.0 Officially Lands on Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the highest-rated games of all time, with over 275 perfect scores and over 175 Game of the Year Awards. Its PC release is also one of the platform’s best-looking titles, with an amazingly rendered and realistic open world that tests the mettle of any PC when effects and rendering resolutions are ramped up. – To boost performance on GeForce RTX PCs and laptops, Rockstar has released an NVIDIA DLSS update for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online. If you’re unfamiliar with NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), it’s a groundbreaking AI rendering technology that increases graphics performance using dedicated Tensor Core AI processors on GeForce RTX GPUs without compromising image quality.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Red Dead Redemption 2 DLSS 2.2.10.0 Benchmarks

Yesterday, Rockstar released the highly anticipated DLSS Patch for Red Dead Redemption 2. As such, we’ve decided to benchmark it and see whether its implementation is as good as the one for Doom Eternal and LEGO Builder’s Journey. For these benchmarks, we used an Intel i9 9900K with 16GB of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy