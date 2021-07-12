Cancel
Oil Futures Decline as US Dollar Gains Ahead of Inflation Data

By Liubov Georges
dtnpf.com
 16 days ago

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange settled Monday's session lower, although all contracts moved off intrasession lows, as the U.S. Dollar Index strengthened and equities rose on expectations that inflation pressure eased in June, while base effects of last year's lockdown over the April-May period have begun to fade and the labor market continues to underperform during the post-pandemic economic recovery.

