Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Build Your Own Modular Audio Course on AI Ethics and Safety

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hand-picked “listening list” on the questions and stakes at the forefront of artificial intelligence research. Recent advances in AI and machine learning have helped create new tools and products and pushed scientific knowledge forward. They also bring along risks and complexities that we don’t yet fully understand—and these range from the hyperlocal (for example, companies perpetuating bias in their AI-powered hiring processes) to the existential (a general artificial intelligence wiping out life as we know it 😱).

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ais#Modular Design#The Tds Podcast#Ai Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Ethics
News Break
Podcast
Related
SoftwareVentureBeat

IBM chief data scientist makes the case for building AI factories

IBM distinguished engineer and chief data scientist John Thomas contends that for organizations to really embrace AI, they need to adopt a factory model that automates as much of the model building process as possible. Just like a traditional factory would create physical products reliably at scale and at speed,...
EngineeringNews-Medical.net

Advances in machine learning and AI unlock myriad of applications

The July 2021 issue of IEEE/CAA Journal of Automatica Sinica features six articles that showcase the potential of machine learning in its various forms. The applications described in the studies range from advanced driver assistance systems and computer vision to image processing and collaborative robotics. Automation of technology has reshaped...
ComputersVentureBeat

Deadline 2024: Why you only have 3 years left to adopt AI

If your company has yet to embrace AI, you’re in a race against the clock. And by my calculations, you have just three years left. How did I arrive at 2024 as the deadline for AI adoption? My prediction — formulated with KUNGFU.AI advisor Paco Nathan — is rooted in us noticing that many futurists’ J curves show innovations typically have a 12-to-15-year window of opportunity, a period between when a technology emerges and when it reaches the point of widespread adoption.
Coding & Programmingquantamagazine.org

The Computer Scientist Training AI to Think With Analogies

Artificial intelligencecomputer sciencedeep learningmachine learningneural networksQ&AAll topics. The Pulitzer Prize-winning book Gödel, Escher, Bach inspired legions of computer scientists in 1979, but few were as inspired as Melanie Mitchell. After reading the 777-page tome, Mitchell, a high school math teacher in New York, decided she “needed to be” in artificial intelligence. She soon tracked down the book’s author, AI researcher Douglas Hofstadter, and talked him into giving her an internship. She had only taken a handful of computer science courses at the time, but he seemed impressed with her chutzpah and unconcerned about her academic credentials.
ComputersBrookings Institution

Why AI is just automation

Work long performed by human decision-makers or organizations increasingly happens via computerized automation. This shift creates new gaps within the governance structures that manage the correctness, fairness, and power dynamics of important decision processes. When existing governance systems are unequipped to handle the speed, scale, and sophistication of these new automated systems, any biased, unintended, or incorrect outcomes can go unnoticed or be difficult to correct even when observed. In this article, I examine what drives these gaps by focusing on why the nature of artificial intelligence (AI) creates inherent, fundamental barriers to governance and accountability within systems that rely on automation. The design of automation in systems is not only a technical question for engineers and implementers, but a governance question for policymakers and requirements holders. If system governance acknowledges and responds to the tendencies in AI to create and reinforce inequality, automated systems should be built to support human values as a strategy for limiting harms such as bias, reduction of individual agency, or the inability to redress harmful outcomes.
Computersstonybrook.edu

Quantum Computing Lab Is Building a Better Internet

Eden Figueroa has long been fascinated with quantum mechanics. It’s a strange, Star Trek-like world in which objects can exist in two or more states simultaneously, interact with each other instantly over long distances, and flash into and out of existence. Scientists like Figueroa — the quantum information technology research leader in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Stony Brook University — work to harness this behavior with hopes of turning it into a new and improved internet.
ComputersSonic State

Sonic LAB: Cherry Audio Voltage Modular - Overview

[midierror] takes a look at the Cherry Audio Voltage Modular - a software modular synthesis system which has a large number of modules available via bundles and add-ons. The base system comes with 22 modules, with a couple more options:. Ignite ($50) comes with 45 modules and Core ($99) 105...
Technologyfinextra.com

MAS lays out ground rules for ethical AI competition

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) today announced the launch of the inaugural Global Veritas Cahllenge. Veritas is a framework which enables financial institutions to evaluate their AIDA-driven solutions against the FEAT principles. The competition seeks to accelerate the development of solutions which validate artificial intelligence and data analytics (AIDA)...
SoftwareNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Building Ethical A.I. Products Can Put Businesses at a Competitive Advantage

SINGAPORE — Making sure that AI-driven services and products are ethical and can be trusted could become a competitive strength for businesses, experts said Wednesday. Artificial intelligence systems are already transforming businesses. They are able to automate repetitive tasks, analyze large volumes of data, recommend content, translate languages and even play games.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Peering into Neural Nets for AI Safety

Daniel Filan on interpretability, AI safety, and how to find important problems to work on. Editor’s note: This episode is part of our podcast series on emerging problems in data science and machine learning, hosted by Jeremie Harris. Apart from hosting the podcast, Jeremie helps run a data science mentorship startup called SharpestMinds.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

5 Things Business Leaders Must Know About Adopting AI at Scale

As part of my job, I meet on a daily basis with enterprise leaders who tackle the challenge of implementing AI in their business. These are typically executives in charge of their organization’s AI transformation, or business managers who wish to gain a competitive edge by improving quality, shortening delivery cycles and automating processes. These business leaders have a solid understanding of how AI can serve their business, how to start the AI-implementation process and which machine-learning application fits their specific business needs. Despite their understanding of AI and its potential, most managers seem to lack understanding in key technical areas in AI adoption at scale.
Computer Sciencetheiet.org

Should we trust machine learning?

Machine learning plays a huge part in our lives, but as author Brian Christian asks in his new book, are these algorithms treating us fairly?. For better or worse, says Brian Christian, questions that link ethics and technology, particularly in the field of machine learning “are not going away. In some ways I see this as one of the defining challenges of the decade ahead of us.” By ‘this’ he is referring to the core subject of his new book ‘The Alignment Problem’, which tackles the question of how we can ensure that the growth industry of machine learning “is behaving in the way we expect it to. How do we make sure that we can trust it and that we are safe and comfortable?”
SoftwareNature.com

Governing AI safety through independent audits

Highly automated systems are becoming omnipresent. They range in function from self-driving vehicles to advanced medical diagnostics and afford many benefits. However, there are assurance challenges that have become increasingly visible in high-profile crashes and incidents. Governance of such systems is critical to garner widespread public trust. Governance principles have been previously proposed offering aspirational guidance to automated system developers; however, their implementation is often impractical given the excessive costs and processes required to enact and then enforce the principles. This Perspective, authored by an international and multidisciplinary team across government organizations, industry and academia, proposes a mechanism to drive widespread assurance of highly automated systems: independent audit. As proposed, independent audit of AI systems would embody three ‘AAA’ governance principles of prospective risk Assessments, operation Audit trails and system Adherence to jurisdictional requirements. Independent audit of AI systems serves as a pragmatic approach to an otherwise burdensome and unenforceable assurance challenge.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Making dumb machines smarter with contextual NLP — and real-world applications

At Transform 2021, Sarah Pearson, AI/ML for DoD spoke with Jonathan Rosenberg, CTO and Head of AI at Five9, Christian Kitchell, AI solutions executive & head of Erica at the Bank of America, and Barak Turovsky, Head of Product NLP at Google AI, about recent advances in conversational technology, and how NLP is increasingly being used in the real world.
SoftwareZDNet

IBM shows quantum computers can solve these problems that classical computers find hard

Among some of the most promising applications of quantum computing, quantum machine learning is expected to make waves, but how exactly remains somewhat of a mystery. In what could shed light on how realistic those expectations are, IBM's researchers are now claiming that they have mathematically proven that, by using a quantum approach, certain machine-learning problems can be solved exponentially faster than they would be with classical computers.
Computersbleepingcomputer.com

Get into cybersecurity with 8 ethical hacking courses for under $60

There are two types of hacker in this world. Malicious hackers try to cause mayhem or charge a ransom; ethical hackers are paid to stop them. More specifically, ethical hacking is the skill of finding weaknesses in systems before they can be exploited. It’s currently a very lucrative niche within cybersecurity.
Computer Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

5 Differences Between Data Scientists and Machine Learning Engineers

Before we start, I want to mention that some data science roles require both of the skills from both of these positions. So, yes, some data scientists are required to be machine learning engineers as well. But, there is still a great number of roles that have more well-defined requirements that are not as much overlapping. With that being said, if we are to look at positions where these roles are separate, as personally, I have experienced, then we can look at their differences. Overall, it is best to check a job description to obtain the most relevant skills per role. However, the main themes that separate both roles are still very much relevant across the board. There are five main differences that I will be discussing below, so keep on reading if you would like to learn more about what makes a data scientist and machine learning engineer different with examples.
Softwarerealtytimes.com

How Artificial Intelligence Can Create Real Value for your Business

Whether we ask Amazon’s Alexa to play our favorite song or shout “Hey, Google” before asking the device a question to help our child with their homework, artificial intelligence (A.I.) has been in the spotlight more frequently in the past few years in consumer applications. In past articles, I have...
Technologybostonreview.net

Stop Building Bad AI

Justice demands that we think not just about profit or performance, but above all about purpose. This essay is featured in Boston Review’s new book, Redesigning AI. An AI-powered “facial assessment tool” that compares your face to supposedly “objective” standards of beauty and offers an “aesthetics report” with recommendations for cosmetic surgery. Amazon’s new Halo health band that aspires to recognize emotions and warns women who wear it when their voice sounds too “dismissive” or “condescending.” A tool used by Stanford University researchers that uses facial recognition technology to predict whether you are gay.
TechnologyWorld Economic Forum

It’s time to change the debate around AI ethics. Here's how

Heated debate about the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is often affected by ethical concerns that can create fear about this type of technology. Misinformation about the development, complexity and riskiness of AI technology are preventing proper debate on the issue. This technology can and should be under our control,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy